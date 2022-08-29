New closing date set for Agri-Environment Training Scheme

Applicants will have an extra two months to apply to the Department of Agriculture's Agri-Environment Training Scheme (AETS), with October 31, 2022, set as the new closing date.
All courses had been due to be completed by August 31, 2022, with the extension allowing AETS Course facilitators to continue to offer courses in September and October 2022.
Announcing the extension, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “I am encouraged to see the participation rates in courses run under the Agri-Environment Training Scheme (AETS) to date, with over 21,000 farmers attending, or due to attend, courses by Wednesday (August 31, 2022).
"The range of subjects being covered includes environmental advice, lessons learnt from participation in the most recent agri-environment scheme, and farm health and safety standards."
Mr McConalogue added: "I believe that the courses inform and update farmers about farming in a sustainable and safe manner, and I am therefore pleased to be able to extend the Scheme for a limited time.
"Farmers have really embraced the AETS, and I want to ensure that we provide the opportunity for as many farmers as possible to partake in the scheme."
The Agri-Environment Training Scheme (AETS) is a voluntary training scheme aiming to train farmers in environmental practices and standards, encourage the uptake of future agri-environment schemes, while also reinforcing the importance of farm safety.