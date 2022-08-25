New Angus initiative to incentivise farmers to reduce emissions by up to 9% per kilo of beef 

A new programme to reward breeders with a bonus scheme aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 9% per kilo of beef has been launched by Certified Irish Angus.

The initiative, which is said to be the first of its kind for any breed in Ireland, will enhance the genetics of Angus cross cattle in a bid to reduce carbon emissions and provide a cross-sectoral solution to benefit pedigree breeders, dairy farmers, and beef producers.

The Certified Irish Angus Elite Breed Improvement Programme is being headed up by Catherine Smyth, who has experience in livestock genetics with a degree in sustainable agriculture.

The initiative began in December 2021 with the purchase of Drumcrow Tribesman, an Elite Angus bull with superior genetics as part of a joint venture with Dovea Genetics.

“Using the best genetics available can increase the sustainability of Angus cross animals at each stage of the production cycle," Ms Smyth explained.

"This programme has been almost 12 months in the making and involved extensive research and analysis to identify how we could help beef farmers move the dial when it comes to GHG emissions.

"By improving the quality of Angus cross cattle through better genetics we can increase carcass weight and decrease the age of slaughter which results in a significant reduction in overall emissions per animal.

"Our programme also aims to improve the level of beef sire recording on dairy farms, which in turn provides essential genetic information to beef farmers on the likely performance and future value of these calves."

According to Certified Irish Angus, ssing Drumcrow Tribesman genetics can reduce age of slaughter by one month, which would give the potential of a reduction of 9% in CO2 equal per carcass kilogram when compared to a Holstein Friesian animal, based on Teagasc research.

Supports for farmers

The programme offers a range of financial supports for farmers.

These include that pedigree breeders will have access to a number of incentives including subsidised male-sexed semen; an €80 refund per male calf born and genotyped.

Dairy and suckler farmer benefits include access to Tribesman’s sons with a refund on the purchase price; €200 cashback premium on each Tribesman son within the programme; and an opportunity to sell offspring direct to Certified Irish Angus members via an exclusive online portal.

Beef farmers are expected to benefit from access to genetically superior calves; with genetic information that allows for predictable performance and margin while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking about the initiative, Charles Smith, general manager of Certified Irish Angus said: “We are really excited about this programme which has been designed to accelerate change in Angus cross-breeding to improve the financial and sustainability credentials of Certified Irish Angus beef production.

"We believe that this model is something which could be followed by others around the country and our collective efforts could go a long way towards helping beef farmers to meet our carbon reduction targets.

"We wish to highlight the role each farmer makes in the production cycle i.e. the decision that the pedigree breeder makes when choosing sires that will be used as stock bulls in dairy herds; the decision the dairy farmer makes when purchasing these bulls; and the decision the beef farmer makes when purchasing a dairy beef calf for finishing.

"All of these decisions make an impact on the final product, and its associated carbon footprint, when it reaches the consumer.”

Certified Irish Angus currently has nine pilot dairy farms with cows that are in calf to Drumcrow Tribesman.

Offspring from this bull will also be used in the Certified Irish Angus school competition which forms an education aide to students studying agricultural science for the Leaving Certificate and provides students with an insight into efficient animal breeding, feeding, processing, and marketing.