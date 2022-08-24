EU agricultural emissions up by almost a million tonnes in a year

Agricultural emissions across the EU-27 have increased by almost a million tonnes in the last year, according to official figures published this week.

The figure is less than 0.2%, however, demonstrates the scale of the challenge for the EU to meet its commitment to become climate neutral by 2050.

Despite the short-term increase, the figure was down by more than a fifth over the last 30 years - 100 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent compared with 1990.

Eurostat’s dataset compared Greenhouse gas emissions by source sector and is based on information collated by the European Environment Agency (EEA).

The figures only cover emissions and do not consider any form of carbon sequestration, which many argue should be considered when discussing agriculture’s contribution to overall targets.

Irish agricultural emissions also increased over the last decade, and by 270,000 tonnes between 2019 and 2020. Over the last decade, emissions rose from 17.7 million tonnes in 2011 to 20.8 million tonnes in 2020.

A reduction in stocking levels is attributed for the 30-year fall in EU agricultural emissions, with this mainly at the beginning of the period included in the figures.

Enteric fermentation - the production of methane from the digestion of feed in the rumen of cattle and sheep - accounts for around 86% of agri emissions.

The volume of emissions from enteric fermentation fell by 47 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent or 22% of the 1990 levels, with that decrease primarily taking place during the first decade covered by the figures.

However, emission reductions did not seem to correlate directly to the proportion of stock number cuts. The emission reduction for the years 2001 to 2020 is equal to only 6%, whereas there was an 8% drop in the headcount of bovine animals – a category which also includes buffaloes and oxen as well as cattle.

Data on bovine animals for the EU is not available for the years before 2001, because data for a few small countries is missing. However, based on what is available, a drop of around a quarter over the same 30-year period is estimated.

The second-biggest improvement came from better management of agricultural soils, followed by manure management, coinciding with increased uptake of low-emission spreading equipment followed by fertiliser use.

Ireland continues to rank eighth in the EU for its emissions from farming. Surpassed only by Turkey, France, Germany, the UK (now ex-EU), Spain and Poland and Italy. However, as an agri-food exporting nation, the value of Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports increased by 4% to a record €13.5 billion in 2021, despite the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit on trading.

Consequently, smaller countries, like Liechtenstein, Malta, Cyprus, and Luxembourg, made up the bottom four in terms of their agricultural emissions.

Agricultural emissions and their impact on reaching national climate goals continue to be a major concern for farmers across Europe.

Just four weeks ago, the industry in Ireland was set the challenge of cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, compared to the 2018 baseline levels as part of the country’s plans to reach net zero by 2050.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson for Teagasc, explained it was likely national cattle numbers would need to stabilise in order for that target to be reached.

“There are some technical solutions ready for adoption on farms straight away that will reduce emissions, there are other technologies still in research but will be ready in a two to five-year timeframe, and there is other long-term research being undertaken that is on a seven to 10-year timeframe. All farmers and landowners need widespread adoption of these technologies,” the spokesperson explained.

“The national cattle herd needs to stabilise. Improving EBI and reducing cattle finishing times are important efficiency measures to reduce emissions. The 25% target for agriculture is very challenging and will require new technologies to be developed to achieve it.”

As a result, the body is asking farmers to implement the first phase of technologies immediately on their farms. “Reducing nitrogen fertiliser use is important for reducing emissions and also is a major cost saving on farms,” the spokesperson added. “Reducing nitrogen-related emissions can be done by using protected Urea instead of CAN and urea, sowing white clover and other legumes into their grass swards to replace some of the artificial fertiliser, using low emission slurry spreading instead of splash plate, soil testing to know if their soil P and pH, needs to be corrected though the application of lime leading to a reduced nitrogen fertiliser requirement.” Measures highlighted included planting and maintaining white clover in a grass sward can reduce the amount of artificial N required by 100 kg per hectare, while maintaining grass yield.

“Protected urea is cheaper per unit of fertiliser than CAN, has lower emissions and can deliver similar grass and crop yields.

“Improving soil fertility through soil testing to reduce nitrogen fertiliser requirements. Improving soil pH results in 70kg of N per hectare becoming available through enhanced mineralisation,” the advisor concluded.