European Ploughing comp set to return next month

Tractor equipped with plough. Ploughing tractor.

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 12:54

Top ploughmen from across Europe will travel to the village of Ballykelly, Derry, next month to take part in the European Ploughing Championships.

Hosts, the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association is the governing body of competition ploughing across Northern Ireland, uniting 21 affiliated ploughing societies across the country with approximately 500 members.

This year, over 100 competitors from France, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, England, Wales, Isle Of Man, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are set to compete in seven different categories on September 2-3: World Style Reversible, World Style Conventional, Vintage Class, Horse Class, and Horse Style and Appearance.

Also attending the event will be the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster with their fencing and soil assessment competitions.

Adrian Jamison, Chairman of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the European Ploughing Championships back to Northern Ireland and to be able to welcome our fellow ploughmen from across Europe to Ballykelly.

“Competitions like these are the perfect place for people within the farming community to congregate, as well as people who are just interested in finding out a bit more about agricultural traditions."

Teagasc advises that farms should prepare winter fodder budgets each year to ensure adequate reserves so that farmers are not reliant on buying expensive substitutes.

Reducing stock now 'could feed whole herd for a couple weeks next spring'

