Meat alternatives continue to struggle to find favour with consumers

There have been difficulties for pioneers of one of the most popular new foods — plant-based "burgers".

They seemed promising when McDonald’s, the world’s most profitable burger chain, put them on the menu.

But the McPlant, co-developed with Beyond Meat, has now been dropped in the USA by McDonald’s. Beyond Meat share prices fell 6% after the announcement. But the McPlant is still available in other markets, including Ireland.

It is thought vegans, vegetarians, or consumers conscious of their environmental footprint or of animal welfare issues were unwilling to buy at a business famous for processing and selling animal flesh.

However, Beyond Meat faces lawsuits in the US, claiming its products do not contain as much protein and nutrients as claimed, and that its products contains a synthetic ingredient, methylcellulose.

The difficulties for new food pioneers are obvious.

But the EU says we must redesign food systems which today account for nearly one-third of greenhouse gas emissions, consume large amounts of natural resources, result in biodiversity loss and negative health impacts (due to both hunger and over-nutrition), and do not allow fair economic returns and livelihoods for all actors, in particular for farmers.

Maggot butter

It has led to a variety of 'strange' ideas to make global food systems more sustainable. This includes 'butter' made from maggots and an avocado alternative made from British ingredients.

At Ghent University in Belgium, they mash up black soldier fly larvae (maggots) and process the mash into a butter-like substance.

According to the researchers, consumers notice no difference when a quarter of the milk butter in a cake is replaced with larva fat. However, they report an unusual taste when it gets to 50-50, and say they would not want to buy the cake, even if maggot butter is more sustainable than dairy produce.

The avocado is also coming under pressure because its production requires resources such as large amounts of water. Deforestation to make avocado plantations is also alleged.

Designer and researcher Arina Shokouhi has invented the ecovado, to help wean people off the imported fruit.

For her final-year project, the masters graduate of the Central Saint Martins art school in London worked with food scientist Jack Wallman from the University of Nottingham's Food Innovation Centre. He helped her to identify the chemical and molecular composition of avocados and to find ingredients.

Broad beans, hazelnut, apple, and rapeseed oil are the main ingredients, with a walnut for the avocado stone, all packaged in a fake avocado skin fashioned from wax.

Shokouhi hopes the ecovado can be commercially produced.

New foods such as maggot butter and the ecovado are emerging partly because of the EU's Green Deal and Farm To Fork roadmaps for more sustainable diets. Moving to a more plant-based diet with less red meat and less processed meat, and more fruits and vegetables, is one of the Farm To Fork aims, along with reducing the environmental and climate impact of livestock.

Ironically, many of the new foods being invented are highly processed.

For example, scientists at Wageningen University in the Netherlands are researching production of milk proteins without cows, with the aim of reducing the impact on the environment of cows.

The search at Wageningen for a new animal-free yeast, to produce caseins, to be processed for similar nutritional and physical functionality as cow’s milk, is being carried out by a consortium of academic experts in molecular biology, chemistry, physics, social science, sustainability, biotechnology, food, and nutrition.

Already on the market in the USA is Brave Robot ice cream. In its manufacture, precision fermentation is used to produce milk proteins from plants, and from microflora such as yeast (encoded with a suitable DNA sequence). One of the selling points for environment-conscious consumers is that there are no dairy cattle needing feeding and producing greenhouse gas emissions.

Similar advantages are claimed for food made from insects, and their larvae. An estimated 2,100 species of insects are edible for humans (but most of them are in Asia, Africa and South America).

Greenhouse gas emissions from insects are said to be only a fraction of those from livestock.

The United Nations warns that animal-rich diets cannot feed the world, and is encouraging governments and businesses to turn to insects instead.

The black soldier fly's larva can eat any kind of organic waste. It is promoted as a source of cheap, reliable protein for a global population projected to jump 30% to 9.8bn by 2050.

Crickets, mealworms, grasshoppers

Insects are 30%-70% protein on a dry matter basis. The EU has approved use of crickets, two mealworms, and grasshoppers for human consumption.

This could open the way for yellow mealworm paste to be used in products like insect burgers and spreads. In order to use insect larvae as food ingredients, microbial safety and browning are the main hurdles to be overcome.

For example, mealworms have an enzyme which causes unsightly browning, but blanching or high pressure processing can prevent browning. Microbial safety can be assured by heating.

However, recent research showed that people who are sensitive to dust mites and crustaceans will encounter the same allergens if eating some insects.

And a lot of processing may be needed to make foods from insects, or to make "meat" substitutes from crops.

A recent study by Australian scientists found that ultra-processed foods are fundamentally unsustainable, associated with poor health and social outcomes, and require finite environmental resources.