Weanling heifer sells for €3,580 (€9.43/kg) at Ennis mart

Latest prices from Ennis, Kanturk, Kilmallock, Dowra and Kilkenny marts
A Belted Galloway dry cow born April '10 weighing 550 kilos sold for €1,070 in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 23:15
Denis Lehane

Quality certainly shone at Ennis mart on Tuesday. The mart held a weanling show and sale where a Belgian Blue weanling heifer that shone like the Ardagh Chalice sauntered into the ring, weighing a respectable 380kg. Not the largest animal on the day, but certainly the most fancied. When the auctioneer's hammer came down the sum being offered had reached €3,580, or €9.43/kg for the more mathematically inclined. Super money for a quality animal.

Some of the prize winners on Tuesday included a Charolais bull weighing 460kg which sold for €2,000.

A Limousin bull weighing 395kg sold for €1,280.

The best Belgian Blue bull weighed 415kg and sold for €1,580.

Looking at weanling heifers, prize winners included a Charolais heifer weighing 375kg and selling for €1,240.

A Hereford cow born May '18 & her bull calf born February '22 sold for €1,900 in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

A Limousin heifer weighing 355kg sold for €1200.

A Belgian Blue heifer weighing 405kg sold for €1,590.

Staying with Ennis mart, Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts gave us the following report after the general sale of cattle at Ennis mart on Thursday.

"We had a fine-sized sale on Thursday with 874 cattle on offer.

"Quite a number of forward cattle in the sale and a very strong trade was the order of the day.

"A 98% clearance was achieved. 25 aged bulls were available and these averaged €2.27/kg. A Charolais bull of 1,125 kg made €2,560.

"There were more continental bulls than dairy breed bulls at the sale."

Ennis

Thursday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

Hr

steers

800kg

2190

4

Ch

steers

480kg

1550

2

AA

steers

492kg

1340

1

Lm

heifer

680kg

2060

3

Ch

heifers

651kg

1950

1

BB

cow

850kg

2270

After a successful sale of cattle at Kanturk mart on Tuesday Michael Scanlon gave us the following report

"A fine turnout of top-quality cattle here in Kanturk on Tuesday met with a flying trade.

"We had 480 cattle including 45 calves up for auction. Prices were well matched on recent weeks with plenty of customers both ringside and online.

"Dairy cows made from €1400 to €1600 a head."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

620kg

1560

3

Ch

steers

540kg

1400

6

Lm

steers

440kg

2

Hr

heifers

645kg

1690

1

AA

heifer

605kg

1620

1

Fr

cow

755kg

1770

1

Lm

cow

690kg

1590

870 cattle were on offer at Kilmallock on Monday. The mart reported "a steady trade."

151 buyers purchased stock. Bullocks (60 pens on offer) sold for up to €1,820 a head or €2.81 per kg.

Dry cows (100 on offer) made up to €1,800 a head or €2.66 per kg.

Two Limousin cross bullocks born April '21 average weight 412 kilos sold for €1,025 each in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Heifers sold for up to €1,740 a head or €2.87 per kg. Dairy stock made up to €1,800 (paid for a 5-year-old calved cow).

Heavy bulls hit €1,940 a head. Breeding bulls sold for up to €3,050 a head.

In the calf ring runners made up to €455 (paid for 5 Aberdeen Angus bulls born in April) while young calves hit €395 a head.

Looking at suckler stock, a 7-year-old Shorthorn and her Hereford heifer calf made €1,620.

While a 2-year-old Aberdeen Angus and her Limousin heifer calf made €1,180.

And staying on the subject of sucklers, on this Monday, August 29th an in-calf section of the Carker Angus herd will be sold. This sale begins at 12.30 approximately in ring 3. This sale will be an ideal opportunity for breeders to purchase some top-class breeding stock.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

AA

steers

388kg

990

2

Hr

steers

390kgs

950

5

Lm

steers

491kgs

1290

1

Fr

steer

505kg

1140

1

AA

heifer

330kg

780

4

Hr

heifers

329kg

730

1

Fr

cow

490kg

780

Dowra mart on Saturday had a bigger sale than the previous week with 425 cattle sold.

The trade at Dowra mart continues to remain very strong with some exceptional prices for the strong cattle.

Heavy bullocks topped out at €2650, while dry cows topped out at €2640 a head.

Dowra

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

670kg

670kg

1

Ch

steer

575kg

1680

1

Ch

heifer

350kg

1280

1

Lm

heifer

380kg

1110

1

Sim

heifer

330kg

1070

1

Ch

heifer

405kg

1300

1

BB

heifer

495kg

1240

George Candler, Kilkenny mart manager, gave us the following report after the sale of cattle at the mart on Thursday.

"We had a similar trade to the previous week, with an outstanding yard of continental cattle meeting a good strong trade, especially for factory fit cattle."

In Kilkenny on Thursday bullocks sold from€1.23 to €3.17 per kilo.

Six Friesian bullocks born March '21 average weight 474 kilos sold for €900 each in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Continental cull cows made from €2.08 to €2.89 per kilo.

Cull bulls made from €1740 to €2,000 per head.

Heifers on Kilkenny made from €2.05 to €2.82 per kilo.

Kilkenny

Thursday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

Lm

steers

780kg

2380

1

BB

steer

685kg

2170

5

Fr

steers

533kg

1180

7

Lm

steers

463kg

1400

3

AA

steers

497kg

1280

2

Fr

steers

383kg

720

4

AA

heifers

495kg

1260

