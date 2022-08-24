Rare opportunity to buy 77-acre farm near Athlone for €500,000

Ballinahown-based Kearney Auctioneers are currently offering a quality 77-acre farm close to Ballinahown village in Westmeath and 11km from the county town of Athlone, near the N62.

According to the selling agent Francis Kearney, this is an excellent and rare opportunity to purchase a substantial grazing farm in the heart of the Midlands.

“It’s all in grass,” says Francis. “The main plot of land is about 75 acres and then there’s another plot of land of around 2.5 acres which is a kilometre away. That consists mainly of bog land.”

The lands are laid out in 11 well-fenced paddocks, the agent says. “They’re well fenced both internally and externally. There’s a never-failing water supply that’s pumped to each of the paddocks and all the paddocks are interlinked and accessed either onto the public road that runs through it or to a central roadway.”

Between both sides of the roadway, there are over 1,200 metres of road frontage and 11 different access points to the land.

The main block of land of the 77-acre farm at Ballinahown, Co Westmeath

With a house and detached garage located close to the roadside, the layout lends itself to subdivision and the property is being offered in two lots: one with the house on 0.75 acres and the second lot with approximately 76 acres. There are also two hay barns – one with lean-to structures on both sides.

“The land is well maintained and well fenced and there’s good fertility,” says Francis.

The house is a bungalow. Although in need of some modernisation, it’s described by the selling agents as a well-appointed three-bedroom home.

The particular location of the holding close to the village coupled with the existence of the ruin of a house on the land means that there is also a good chance of obtaining planning permission for another house – something that will enhance the value of the farm.

The asking price of €6,500 per acre (€500,000) is correct for this part of the world, and considering that some parts are of mixed value.