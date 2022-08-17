Farmers urged to reduce daily grass demand in drought-affected areas

Despite this week’s thundery downpours, many farms have a drought grass shortage, with average growth for this week as low as 28kg of dry matter per hectare per day in Co Carlow, but ranging as high as 59kg in Co Mayo.

In Munster, the grass growth averages predicted in the weekly Grass10 newsletter were 45kg in Co Clare, 43kg in Co Cork, 55kg in Co Kerry, 52 in Co Limerick, 30 on Co Tipperary, and 34 in Co Waterford.

Soils in eastern and southern counties were forecast by Met Eireann to remain dry.

Teagasc advisors said there is a need to reduce daily grass demand in drought-affected areas. Introducing sufficient supplement will maintain grass cover on the farm.

Last week, on one of the country’s best-known dairy farms, cows were fed 6kg per day of a 14% crude protein concentrate.

Due to the shortage in grass supply, the 60 cows have been on this amount of parlour feeding since July 22, in the Production Systems Research herd at University College Dublin’s Lyons Farm. It is on the Kildare-Dublin border, currently one of the driest areas in the country, with Met Eireann recording soil moisture deficits at up to 80mm.

The 60 spring-calving cows are for ongoing research into high input and output spring-calving milk production on a fixed land bank.

On August 8, the growth rate at Lyons was 36kg per ha per day.

To match grass growth rate and demand, cows have been allocated 11kg of grass dry matter, and 4kg as silage, since July 29. The higher level of concentrates, and the provision of silage, will continue until grass-growth rates improve.

The farm cover averaged 418 kg DM/ha (range 80 to 1,100kg DM/ha).

Grass was stressed, and paddocks had developed a lot of stem. Maintaining grass quality for the herd has been “challenging” this season, due to fluctuating growth rates.

Milk production from August 1 to August 7 averaged 24.21 kg/cow at 4.46% fat, 3.74 % protein (1.98 kg MS), and SCC of 77,000. Milk production at the same time last year was 23kg/cow at 4.32% fat, 3.5% protein (1.8 kg MS), and SCC of 41,000.

The grass dry matter on the Lyons farm was 24.5%.

Teagasc advisors say that grass supply tends to be underestimated in current conditions, because the dry matter is so high during drought periods.

They have also reminded farmers that water demand, especially with higher levels of supplement (meal and silage), can increase significantly, with a dairy cow’s water intake potentially doubling from 30-40 litres to over 70 litres per day.

Where grass supply is very tight, keep at least 12kg (DM) of forage (grass plus silage) in the diet, and make up the balance with a meal. That is the Teagasc advice.

Post-grazing residuals of 4cm to 4.5cm should be maintained, and average farm cover (AFC) kept over 500 kg/ha. Dropping AFC will reduce the farm growth rate.

Maintaining rotations at about 25 days means grazing no more than 4% of the grazing platform daily; for example, on a 30-ha farm, 1.2 hectares offered daily, and the balance filled with meal and silage.

It is vital to hold a wedge during this drought to quicken the recovery on your farm, which will help you considerably going into the autumn, advised Teagasc.

Stop nitrogen fertilisation if grass growth is under 35kg DM/ha, or if the grass base is brown. Apply soiled water if it is available.

With rain after a drought, soil nitrogen is released, so don’t over-fertilise, but maintain fertiliser nitrogen at 15-20kg per ha after grazing, if the average growth exceeds 45kg.

Met Eireann expected most areas to receive 20mm to 30mm of rainfall this week, with almost double that possible in southern areas due to thunderstorms.

Soil-moisture deficits coming into this week ranged from 20mm to 40mm across Connacht and Ulster, and 40mm to 80mm in Leinster and Munster, with the highest deficits near the east coast.

Met Eireann said moisture deficits will gradually decrease during the week, with some soils in the southwest, west, and northwest tending towards saturation by the weekend, with soils in eastern and southern counties remaining dry.

Grass growth had continued strong in much of the west and northwest, where soils are not dry.