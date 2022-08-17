69,403 apply for Fodder Support Scheme

A total of 69,403 applications were received for the Fodder Support Scheme by its closing date at the start of this month.

The number compares with up to 100,102 beef and sheep farms recorded in Ireland in the 2020 farm census — 17,435 specialist sheep units, 74,159 specialist beef herds and 8,508 mixed livestock farms.

Co Galway led the way with applications with 7,096 farmers requesting support, followed by 6,434 from Co Mayo, 5,733 from Co Cork, and 4,335 from Co Roscommon.

The online application system for the €56m scheme opened for applications on June 17, and closed on August 2.

The purpose of the scheme is to incentivise and support farmers to grow sufficient grass and conserve sufficient silage and hay ahead of this winter. Controversially, dairy farmers were excluded.

Tillage land and lands classified as Category 1 land under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme were also not eligible for support.

This is to reduce the risk of animal welfare issues in the coming winter as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the impact this has had on agricultural input costs.

Payments will begin to issue in late November once all administrative, compliance and on-the-spot inspections have been undertaken, with all money set to be paid by the end of the year.

The maximum area eligible for payment under the scheme is 10 hectares, with a potential maximum payment of €1,000.

Where the scheme is oversubscribed, the payment rate per hectare will be less than €100 per hectare.

In this scenario, the department will reduce the payment rate for all hectares or maintain the rate of €100 per hectare on the first few hectares and reduce it on the latter hectares.

Drought

It comes as several parts of the island enter drought.

Most areas had very little rainfall over the past week, less than 5mm, and some areas were almost completely dry. However, there were localised torrential downpours at the start of the week in parts of Leinster and Munster.

PastureBase Ireland said grass growth was coming under pressure on farms in the East and South, with the latest bulletin estimating average growth for the country at 55kg DM per hectare per day. The figure is well below the five-year average (just over 60kg DM per hectare per day).

Joe Patton, head of Teagasc’s dairy knowledge transfer department, said it was important herdsmen did not just look at their fodder supply but ensure they meet demand side in the short term as well.

He said: “Get out and measure what you have, and then take a conservative look at what that’s going to mean for the numbers of stock that you’re projected to carry for the winter.

“Do a very simple sum and ask yourself: ‘Do I have enough feed at present in the yard to see me out; if there’s a bad spring next year, do I have enough feed in the yard to cover that at present, and if I don’t, what am I going to do?’"