Second major processor sets July baseprice above 57cpl

Two major Irish processors have this week announced base prices above 57c per litre.

Lakeland Dairies became the first, setting its milk price for July at 57.35c per litre inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

On average, the co-op said it expects to pay out 60.6c per litre for July milk.

Northern suppliers will also see their milk price increase by 2p per litre to 46p per litre.

On average, it expects to pay out 47.42 pence per litre for June milk in Northern Ireland, including adjustments for constituents and quality, volume bonuses, and zero cartage charges.

All fixed milk price contracts will also receive an eight cents per litre supplementary payment (7p per litre for Northern Irish suppliers).

However, in a statement, Lakelands Dairies said: "The ongoing buoyancy in dairy markets is starting to level off."

The co-op noted that auction prices were "well down" from the highs recorded in recent months and stated that the global economic environment will continue to impact the international balance of supply and demand.

It was followed on Tuesday by Dairygold, which announced a 2c per litre increase for July's milk. It brings its base price to 57.5c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

The price equates to an average July farm gate milk payment of 63.0cpl, based on average July milk solids achieved by Dairygold Milk Suppliers.

However, a company spokesperson also warned that dairy markets have been "flat" in recent weeks as significant inflation has started to affect demand.

"The society continues to recognise the significant increases in input costs to milk suppliers in the year and will continue to maximise the value of milk returns to address this challenge. While markets remain firm, the Dairygold Board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis," the spokesperson added.

Noel Murphy, ICMSA dairy committee chairman said he expects rises across the board this month.

“Returns from across the globe remain strong in what has been a solid year so far for dairy products, despite the easing of prices on wholesale markets such as the GDT in the last number of weeks," Mr Murphy said.

Dutch dairy quotes returns for butter and skimmed milk powder dipped below 60 cents per litre in July despite returning prices above 60 cents per litre since the middle of March earlier this year.

Mr Murphy added: "A similar pattern has also emerged for whole milk powder. We are taking this as the traditional ‘settling down’ and reduction in trading associated with the holiday period, but the underlying strength cannot be doubted, and the minimum price that we’ll accept as presenting that strong market is 57 cents per litre going forward in the final quarter of the year."