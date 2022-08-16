Public consultation opens for Small-Scale Generation Scheme

The Government says a Small-Scale Generation (SSG) scheme in 2023 will enable farmers and other businesses to maximise participation in the energy transition, and will provide an easier route to market for community projects.

It will be for renewable electricity generation technologies with an electricity output greater than 50 kilowatts, but smaller than typical commercial generators.

Already, a Micro-generation Support Scheme (MSS) offers the first phase of support to renewable self-consumers for installations below 50kW.

It includes a solar PV grant scheme for domestic customers, and later this year, businesses, farms, and community buildings can also apply for an MSS grant, to generate up to 5.9 kilowatts.

The grant will be similar to that for domestic users (up to €2,400).

Non-domestic MSS projects between 6kW and 50kW will be paid by electricity suppliers for exported electricity over 15 years, initially at a rate of €0.135 per kWh. This exported electricity will be capped at 80% of estimated generation, in order to incentivise self-consumption.

Larger-scale commercial generators can receive support under the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS), which includes a dedicated community category for projects of between 0.5 and 5.0 megawatts.

In order to help inform the design and delivery of the SSG, a public consultation has been opened, until September 29, 2022.

The SSG will contribute to meeting the 80% renewable electricity target in the Climate Action Plan 2021, and will be a key tool to deliver the increased target of 5.5 gigawatts of solar power by 2030, which was announced by the Government in the agreement on sectoral emissions ceilings.

The SSG will also fit into the proposed REPowerEU plan to end dependence on imported fossil fuels from Russia before 2030.

REPowerEU includes mandatory rooftop solar PV for all public/commercial buildings with at least 250 square metres of floor space by 2027, and for all new residential buildings by 2029.

Micro and Small-Scale generation can bring opportunities for domestic, community, farming, commercial and industrial customers to take the first steps towards investment in renewable technologies, while shaping electricity demand and decarbonising homes and businesses.

The SSG is likely to cater for farms with a high-power demand, such as pig or poultry farms, and for power export in areas of high local demand, where the electricity network can accommodate this.

Meanwhile, the MSS or RESS will also continue to provide income and investment opportunities for farmers.

The SSG is also intended to protect consumers from high fossil fuel prices, including financially vulnerable customers or those at risk of energy poverty.

For non-domestic SSG applicants, EU state aid rules will apply to grants.

The Government recognises that for SSG to be successful, sufficient availability of grid connections and revised planning regulations will be necessary. Installation and maintenance of projects must also be facilitated.

It is also intended in designing the SSG to alleviate the level of complexity found in applying to RESS.

The level of SSG grant aid will be set at a level to incentivise the uptake of technologies where the revenue or benefits does not compensate for the cost.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) says all responses and submissions in the SSG public consultation are welcome and will be considered.

Full details are on the DECC website. Submissions can be made by email to: SSGConsultation@decc.gov.ie.