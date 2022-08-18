Agri-business boss takes on gruelling 1,100km charity cycle

Part-time farmer and agri-business owner Alan Heaney is leading a group of ultra cyclists who will complete a 1,100km charity cycle along the Ancient East.

The group hopes to raise €50,000 as they cycle from Derry city to Kinsale, Co Cork over four days.

Hailing from Swinford, Co Mayo, Alan Heaney, the main organiser of the ultra-cycle, is a part-time farmer and the owner of several agri-businesses, including Efficient Farm Solutions, Lely Centre Mullingar and Efficient Farm Systems.

“To date, we have raised €227,000 over 6 ultra-charity cycles covering 8,700km across 5 different countries in just 25 days,” Mr Heaney said.

“All our cycles are self-financed, so 100% of all monies collected go directly to the worthy charities.”

The cyclists will set off on Wednesday, August 24 and will arrive at Old Head in Kinsale, Co Cork, on Saturday, August 27, having completed the 1,100km journey.

The Ancient East route will initially take the cyclists along the North coast through Derry and Antrim before heading south across Down and Louth. The group will then make their way into Dublin and head along the coast through Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford. For the final stretch of the journey, the cyclists will make their way across the Cork coast before finishing in Kinsale.

Mr Heaney detailed that his typical training sessions consist of regular cycles of 75km to 150km in the early morning and at weekends. As well as road cycling, he trains two to three times a week in an effort to build up stamina, physical and mental fitness by running through forestry trails, crossing mountain ranges and bog roads.

All this allows Mr Heaney to prepare for the demands of an ultra-cycle.

The six ultra-cycle participants come from across Ireland, with Vinny Gavin also from Swinford, Co Mayo, while Niall McGauran is based in Roscommon. Both Brendan Barrett and Gerry “Boots” live in London but hail from Mayo and Armagh, respectively. Meanwhile, Ronan Bourke is from Balla, Mayo and Jonathon Very from Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.

The ultra-cycle will raise funds for a number of Irish charities, including Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Foundation and Hooves4Hospice.

Fiona O’Malley, chief executive of Turn2Me, said: “At the peak of the pandemic, demand for our mental health services increased by 386%. As a small charity, donations from fundraisers, like this Ultra Cycle, are really vital and make a huge difference to the services we can offer people who are struggling with depression, anxiety, grief or relationship issues."

Martina Jennings, chief executive of Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, said the charity depends on fundraisers, such as the ultra-cycle, to maintain the palliative care services in the community and at the Mayo and Roscommon hospices. Meanwhile, for the charity Hooves for Hospice, the money raised will go towards constructing a new palliative care centre in the Midlands.

On Friday, August 26, the ultra-cycle is holding an "agri day", beginning on Sandymount strand, Dublin and finishing 255km later in Duncannon beach, Waterford.

On this day, members of the public are asked to come and cycle a 65km leg or the full 255km stage. The group hopes cycling enthusiasts will join them for a healthy community and networking day. They particularly encourage farmers and those involved in the agriculture industry to come along.