Producers hold the fort against "unjustified" cuts to beef price

Suppliers' resistance to lower prices for beef is continuing to hold the fort with the processors as the demand for beef remains strong on both home and export markets.

Supplies to the factories are continuing to increase with an intake of 34,558 head last week, which was 500 more than the same week last year.

Efforts by the processors over the past three weeks to pull back further on the prices have not delivered for the factories to any significant degree.

The processors have been met by strong resistance from suppliers who describe the pressure to cut the prices as "unjustified" against a background of the strong prices across both EU and UK markets for beef.

The quoted prices for this week remain unchanged at a base of 480 cents/kg for steers and 485 cents/kg for heifers. While a margin over these quoted base prices is being paid for larger number and regular supplies, the indication this week is that there has been a tightening of their rein on the "extra" by the factories.

"It has become harder to get the extra. They are trying to buy as close as possible to their quotes, but at the same time want to get the cattle. There is no fall off in the demand for cattle at the factories", one supplier summed up.

The high temperature through last week added to a tightening in grass growth on many farms adding to the necessity to lighten stock by moving out finished animals which aids the factories in securing their supplies.

However, finishers are closely watching the market trends and clearly pointing out to the factories that Irish prices have slipped far more than the average for either the UK or EU market over the past six weeks.

"The summer finishers are being penalised by price reductions that are not justified, and farmers need to get that message to the factories", said one finisher.

On the positive side, there has been a slight hardening of the cow prices, which is a good omen for finishers of prime beef animals forward.

Prices for the good R grade cows have strengthened to 480 cents/kg - the same as being quoted for the R grade steers - and there is strong demand for the cows at the factories.

The O grade cows are making 440-465 cents/kg and P grade are running at 430-445 cents/kg.

The young bull prices are ranging on par with the steer prices this week, while supplies remain low.

There was an increase in all categories at the factories last week, with both supplies of steers and heifers particularly strong.

The 34,558 head intake was made up of 16,591 steers, 9,200 heifers, 6,231 cows and 1,805 young bulls.