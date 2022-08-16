Lamb trade: Prices stagnate at 630-640c/kg

Lamb prices at factories are unchanged as opinion is mixed on where the sector is heading over the coming weeks.

It is autumn time and the peak of the holiday season, which usually impacts on the trade for lambs with weaker demand from consumers.

Some sources are reporting the factories are anxious for more lambs this week, while others are claiming that market demand is continuing to weaken with plenty of lambs available.

The factories are quoting 630-640 cents/kg plus the usual quality bonus, worth 10 cents/kg as applicable. Suppliers are reporting that the factories are paying 650-660 cents/kg for lambs.

Prices at the live sales at the marts on Monday were steady with good clearance for slightly larger entries.

There was 300 head on offer at Corrin Mart, where butchers paid up to €108 over to a top price of €160 for a pen of twelve weighing 52kg.

A lot of ten weighing 51kg sold for €154. A pen of six weighing 51 kgs made €148, and a pen of four weighing 57kg sold for €148. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €98 over.

There was a steady trade for an entry of 520 head at Kilkenny Mart on Monday. There was a top call of €155 for a pen of nine butcher's lambs weighing 52kg. A lot of seven weighing 50kg sold for €147, while a pen of nine weighing 52kg made €152 and a lot of five weighing 49kg sold for €140. The factory lambs sold for up to €92 over.