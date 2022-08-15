Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Try to prioritise the best quality grass for the most productive stock on the farm.
- Monitor all stock for parasite burdens and dose accordingly.
- Aim to keep total intakes up to maintain performance. Many are supplementing heavily as I covered in this week’s Herd Management with maize, whole crop, pit silage, quality bales or moist feeds to stretch grass and allow farm covers to improve once we get sufficient moisture. All will need to be balanced correctly to maintain performance.
- Continue to supplement cows with calves at foot with magnesium licks.
- Keep autumn calvers on a low plain of nutrition to control body condition.