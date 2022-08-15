Legal advice: What can I do if a customer won't pay?

Dear Stephen,

I am a full-time farmer and I also operate a small agricultural machinery and contracting business from the yard outside my sheds. I recently sold a tractor to another farmer I've dealt with before.

He insisted on paying in full by cheque. However, when I went to the bank to cash it, I was informed by the branch manager that there were insufficient funds in the account, and so I could not receive payment.

I have tried to phone, email, and even call to the home of the purchaser, but I have been completely ignored on each occasion.

Do I have any legal remedies available to me here?

Dear Reader,

I am sorry to hear of the situation you have found yourself in. Thankfully, you have some legal remedies available to you.

It is important to highlight some good practices for debt collection for your machinery and contracting business, which will be beneficial to you in the long run if you have difficulty receiving payment.

Firstly, it is imperative to keep a copy of all invoices sent to all customers, purchasers and debtors, which sets out the date, the amount owed, and details purchases or services, and preferably should set out a timeline as to when the debt has to be paid.

It is also recommended that you should produce a quotation for works that are been carried out, in order that it is clear as to what the agreed price is.

It is also advisable that you should keep copies of all correspondence by email or letter between you and the customer so that you have a paper trail to show that steps have been taken to recover the debt.

If it is not possible to recover the debt, as in your situation, you should engage a solicitor.

A solicitor will meet with you and take an attendance, and based on this, they will prepare a letter of demand to be sent to the debtor, giving them a certain time period to repay their debt (typically 21 days) and stating if the debt is not paid in 21 days, you will initiate court proceedings.

There are different courts, and it depends on the amount owed as to which is appropriate to issue in. Circuit Court deals with debt in the region of €15,000-€75,000. Anything less than this amount is heard in the District Court, while anything above this amount is heard in the High Court.

A key point to note in relation to debt collection cases is that there is a time constraint of six years after the debt has accrued within which you can make a claim.

This time constraint is provided for in the Statute of Limitations Act of 1957.

If you do succeed in obtaining a judgement against the debtor, the judgement can then be enforced by a variety of different methods, until the debt is repaid.

Enforcement methods include, but are not limited to: i) Instalment Orders followed by Committal Order, ii) Execution against Goods and iii) Judgment Mortgages.

An Instalment Order is a court order that states that the debt must be paid off in instalments, depending on the means of the debtor in question. An Execution against Goods order can be made, facilitating the Sheriff to potentially seize the property or goods of the debtor to pay the debt. There is also the option of registering a charge against a property owned by the debtor, known as a Judgment Mortgage.

Typically, if you do bring proceedings and they are successful, it is likely a court will also order that your legal costs are paid by the debtor. Overall, it is recommended to have a good record-keeping system in place when it comes to debt collection and engaging a solicitor early on if the debt is not been paid.