Lakeland Dairies raises milk price above 57c per litre 

Lakeland Dairies has become the first Irish co-op to set its milk price above 57c per litre.

The co-op has increased its milk price to 57.35 cent per litre inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

On average, the co-op said it expects to pay out 60.6 cent per litre for July milk.

Meanwhile, its Northern suppliers will see their milk price increase by 2.0 p per litre to 46 p per litre.

On average, it expects to pay out 47.42 pence per litre for June milk in Northern Ireland including adjustments for constituents and quality, and volume bonuses and zero cartage charges.

Fixed price contracts

All fixed milk price contracts will also receive an eight cent per litre supplementary payment (7 pence per litre for Northern Irish suppliers).

In a statement, Lakelands Dairies said: "the ongoing buoyancy in dairy markets is starting to level off." The co-op noted that auction prices were "well down" from the highs recorded in recent months.

The co-op stated that the global economic environment will continue to impact the international balance of supply and demand.

Noel Murphy, ICMSA dairy committee chairman said he expected rises across the board this month.

“Returns from across the globe remain strong in what has been a solid year so far for dairy products, despite the easing of prices on wholesale markets such as the GDT in the last number of weeks," Mr Murphy said.

Dutch dairy quotes returns for butter and skimmed milk powder dipped below 60 cents per litre in July despite returning prices above 60 cents per litre since the middle of March earlier this year.

He continued: "A similar pattern has also emerged for whole milk powder. We are taking this as the traditional ‘settling down’ and reduction in trading associated with the holiday period but the underlying strength cannot be doubted and the minimum price that we’ll accept as presenting that strong market is 57 cents per litre going forward in the final quarter of the year."