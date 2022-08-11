Fertiliser prices increased by over 140% annually in June

Fertiliser prices have risen by 144.7% on an annual basis to June 2022, according to statistics released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

Record rates of inflation, soaring energy prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine are driving up prices for farmers, with the agricultural input price index increasing by 40.2% in the year from June 2021.

The deteriorating macroeconomic environment has meant that farmers are experiencing some of the most significant price hikes in decades.

Many farmers are facing challenges due to the substantial increases in input costs, with energy prices up by 60.2% and feed prices rising by 32.2% on an annual basis.

Energy input costs recorded a 7.6% monthly increase from May 2022. This was primarily driven by a 10.2% rise in motor fuel costs.

The statistics revealed that the agricultural output price index was up by 29.8% in the year from June 2021. Meanwhile, the annual terms of trade declined by 7.5% compared to June 2021.

However, there are signs that the inflationary environment may have reached its peak, with the agricultural input price index declining by 0.1% on a monthly basis compared to May 2022.

Figures from the CSO also showed that the agricultural output price index was up 1.7% on a monthly basis. There was also a 1.6% increase in the monthly terms of trade during June 2022.

Anthony Dawson, statistician, CSO said: "Today's release details price indices for June 2022. The most notable change is in the price of energy, where the price index has increased by 7.6% since May 2022 and by 60.2% in the year from June 2021. This trend of input price increases is also seen in fertiliser and feed prices which are up 144.7% and 32.2% respectively in the year."

Mr Dawson added: "Increases can also be seen in the output price sub-indices where the price of milk has risen by 44.9% in the year, while cattle prices have increased by more than 27% annually."