Tax cut for green diesel is in the crosshairs – pre-budget advice warns

Officials have been weighing up revoking carbon tax deductions on diesel used on farms, Government documents have revealed, warning that the case for its continuation “is not a strong one”.

The issue was among several highlighted in a series of pre-budget briefing documents released yesterday outlining proposed changes to taxation in Ireland.

Among them, the Government was advised to “consider signalling a policy change” over tax cuts for agricultural diesel later this year, but to defer action until a later date.

It comes contrary to calls for agricultural contractors to also be included in section 664A exemptions for agricultural fuel.

Officials estimate the current concessions for farmers are worth around €12m a year in savings for the industry based on the current carbon tax rate.

The section 664A exemption included in the Finance Act 2012 provided for the “double deduction” procedure rather than an exemption for farm diesel.

Section 664A insulates farmers (and only farmers as defined in the legislation) from any carbon tax increases above the rate of tax that applied in 2012 — €41.30 per 1,000 litres.

On top of the normal deduction, farmers get in respect of input costs (including fuel), they also get a second deduction in respect of any increases in the carbon tax in excess of €41.30 per 1,000 litres. In practical terms, they pay the tax but can claim anything above 4c per litre back as a deduction at their marginal rate.

It came about as introducing an exemption for farmers from an increase in the carbon tax would have necessitated the introduction of an administratively difficult rebate system.

At the time, the Minister for Finance said farmers would be allowed a double income tax deduction for increased costs arising from the change in the carbon tax.

Essentially, the measure insulates farmers against the impact of increases in carbon tax on farm diesel that arise after 2012.

Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI), representing around 1,000 Irish contractors, had called for it to be extended to also include contractors.

Contractors are not included because, while they carry out work directly involved in farming, they do not meet the definition of ‘farming’ set out in the 1997 Taxes Consolidation Act as they do not also occupy the land they work on.

The document explained that extending the provision to also include agricultural contractors could cost a further €24m annually.

However, it adds that a “key issue” was whether farmers should continue to benefit at all from the double deduction, warning that extending the criteria for beneficiaries “might be seen to undermine” other policies, which might include the recent emissions targets.

“Essentially, all other sectors are required to share the costs of increases in carbon tax,” it states.

“While the points made about the absence of viable alternatives to the internal combustion engine are valid and fully noted, other sectors such as commercial transport or construction are in a similar situation and are not in a position to avail of the concession. On the grounds of equity, the case for a continuation of section 664A for farmers is not a strong one.

“In a more benign set of circumstances for farm enterprises, a clear recommendation to remove section 664A, perhaps on a phased basis over a number of years, might be appropriate.

“The fact that the normal business deduction, in respect of input costs, would remain in place, as well as the VAT refund scheme for business diesel expenditure, should also be kept in mind.”

The Department of Finance’s Climate Action and Tax Paper stated that while autumn and winter 2022-2023 “would not seem to be the appropriate time” to rescind the deductions, because of the war in Ukraine and its impact on fuel prices and food security, it advised the Government to “consider signalling a policy change in the current year, but to defer action until a later date”.

The document also advised that changes to agricultural fuel tax are implemented in a “phased basis… over a number of years”.

The document was drafted by the Government’s Tax Strategy Group. The group has been in place since the early 1990s and is chaired by the Department of Finance with membership comprising senior officials and political advisers from a number of departments.

Papers on various options for tax policy changes are prepared annually for the Group by Department of Finance officials. However, the Tax Strategy Group is not a decision-making body. The papers are published in advance of the budget to facilitate informed discussion.