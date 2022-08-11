Carbery to pay suppliers 1c per litre sustainability bonus

Carbery Group has launched a new €6m bonus for its 1,220 suppliers in a bid to support actions which improve farm sustainability.

The bonus marks the start of a new phase in the group's longstanding 'FutureProof' farm sustainability programme.

Next year, suppliers who adopt four key sustainability measures will be paid an extra 1c per litre bonus.

The programme will require farmers to commit to a sustainability pledge to carry out certain actions, such as milk recording at least four times a year, meeting certain EBI (Economic Breeding Index) thresholds, committing to an ASSAP (water quality) assessment, and using protected urea.

To assist preparations for the full rollout of the scheme in 2023, this year, the co-op will pay a 0.5cpl bonus to every farmer who signs up.

It is expected that the average Carbery supplier will benefit to the tune of an additional €5,000 a year from the bonus alone, in addition to savings and gains made through efficiencies and increased productivity.

Jason Hawkins, chief executive of Carbery, said: "Carbery is a company with a commitment to sustainability since our foundation, and this ethos has come from the attitude of our 1,220 farmer suppliers.

"We have a long record of pioneering sustainable approaches and promoting sustainability on our farms. Whether through our Carbery Trees programme under which 100,000 trees have been planted on West Cork farms, our Carbery Greener Dairy farmers programme, under way since 2012, or our Farm Zero C project, we have always prioritised sustainable approaches.

The FutureProof bonus will ensure Carbery farmers take their sustainability approach to the next level, and that we remain at the forefront of farming sustainably.

"We have chosen to focus on four very specific, measurable areas, which we believe will have the most impact, in terms of reducing environmental impact, improving efficiency on farms, and shifting the dial quickly on emissions and water quality, which is what we need to see in order to secure the future of dairy farming.”

He added: “Though we are starting from a good base, with years of positive action behind us, farmers have a huge challenge ahead to meet the agriculture reduction target of 25% as set out in the Climate Action Plan."

Carbery chairman Cormac O’Keeffe added: “This announcement is timely, given the targets announced for farmers last week, but the work on finalising this initiative has been under way by the board of Carbery for some time now.

"We are delighted to be launching a positive initiative to support farmers through the changes ahead. We already have a significant number of farmers who are milk recording, implementing genetic gain and are using protected urea.

"The bonus means that these farmers will be rewarded for good practice, and farmers who want to make the switch to some of these practices or maximise what they are doing in these areas will be supported to do so," he said.

"We have consistently said that we know our farmers are committed to farming responsibly and sustainably. They just need to be supported to try new measures."