Quality stock on show at Kanturk mart

Sellers at the mart this week will tell you prices have weakened significantly on what cattle were making a month back, while buyers will tell you they are still paying way over the mark for cattle.

Are store cattle dear or are they cheap? Well, that very much depends on who you talk to.

Supreme Champion Winner Thomas Murphy Rockchapel

What is clear is that the plainer type store animal has dropped in value by as much as €100 euro a head over the past three to four weeks.

The days when a Friesian bullock between the weight of 350kg-400kg passed the €2/kg mark with ease are over, for now.

Some are still managing to do it but it has become the exception rather than the rule.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford stores have also taken a hit and are back well below the €3/kg for the first time in months.

Some would say €3/kg was way too much for store cattle in the first place, and perhaps it was.

The reserve animal at Kanturk weighing 540kg - €1,560

All we can say for certain is that the mart trade has weakened for stores but from an unprecedented position.

The heavier animal is still flying high at the mart of course. Because, in spite of what some people would like you to believe, the steak and the burger are still very popular choices when it comes to what you desire most on your plate.

And so to the marts we go, beginning with Kanturk mart on Tuesday where quality reigned supreme.

Michael Scanlon of Kanturk Mart gave us all the details.

“There were top quality weanlings at Tuesday’s Show and Sale and they met an outstanding trade.

Reserve Champion Winner Conor Ring Freemount

“The Supreme Champion, a Belgian Blue bull property of Thomas Murphy, Rockchapel weighed 500kg and made €2100. The Champion was purchased by Edmond O’Connor, Kilbrin.

“The Reserve Champion, a Salers weanling bull weighed 540kg and made €1560 for owner Conor Ring, Freemount.

“The purchaser here was Patrick Cremin, Rathcoole.

“General cattle were also in great demand with forward Aberdeen Angus stores a flying trade.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 AA steers 640kg 1630 6 Hr steers 495kg 1140 1 Fr heifer 810kg 1630 1 Ch heifer 635kg 1550 9 Hr heifers 500kg 1310 1 Fr cow 735kg 1520 1 Hr cow 680kg 1420

142 buyers were present both in the flesh and online for the sale of cattle at Kilmallock mart on Monday.

700 cattle passed through the rings on the day with the mart reporting a continuation of the strong trade, with heifers in particular reported as being ‘very dear.’

Bullocks sold for up to €1,790 a head or €2.65 per kg.

A Belgian Blue cross bullock born April '20 weighing 580 kilos sold for €1,340 in Dungarvan Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography

Dry cows hit €1,950 a head or €2.58 per kg. Heifers were in demand and made up to €1,810 a head or €2.78 per kg.

Dairy stock went to a high of €1,580 a head. Factory bulls sold for up to €2,120 a head or €2.52 per kg.

And looking at dairy stock in more detail, a 4-year-old calved cow sold for €1,580. While a 2-year-old in-calf heifer made €1,500.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Ch steers 398kg 1030 6 AA steers 383kg 970 2 Hr steers 385kg 970 4 Fr steers 414kg 1010 3 AA heifers 333kg 840 1 Hr heifer 425kg 1070 1 Fr cow 430kg 820

Next to Skibbereen, where on Friday dry cows sold from €165 to €930 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks in Skibbereen sold from €380 to €1330 with the kilo.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €290 to €838 with the kilo.

A Simmental cross bullock born February '21 weighing 535 kilos sold for €1,240 in Dungarvan Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €235 to €850 with their weight.

Weanling heifers in Skibbereen made from €330 to €1110 with their weight.

Weanling bulls sold from €405 to €1335 with the kg.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 810kg 2140 2 Ch steers 610kg 1530 1 Sim steer 345kg 910 2 AA steers 592kg 1330 1 Hr steer 390kg 910 1 AA cow 770kg 1700 1 Lm cow 745kg 1600

George Candler, Kilkenny mart manager, gave us the following report after the sale of cattle on Thursday.

“We had a very sharp trade for all animals at Kilkenny mart when compared to last week’s sale, with bigger numbers on offer.

“Over 21 cull bulls sold from €1200 to €2390 per head.

In Kilkenny on Thursday bullocks sold from €2.60 to €3.44 per kilo.

Heifers at Kilkenny mart sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.

Looking at the cull cow trade at Kilkenny mart, 1st Rate Friesian cows sold from €1.30/kg to €2.40/kg. 2nd rate Friesian cull cows made from €0.90/kg to €1.30/kg.

Continental cull cows sold from €1.80/kg to €2.82/kg.

Cull bulls at the mart made from €1200 to €2390 per head.

Kilkenny Thursday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Sim steers 820kg 2240 2 AA steers 585kg 1640 5 Fr steers 495kg 1190 2 BB steers 420kg 1070 1 Sim heifer 660kg 1810 2 Ch heifers 595kg 1580 2 AA heifers 515kg 1310

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts gave us the following report after the general sale of cattle at Ennis Mart on Thursday.

“We had a fine size sale on Thursday with 674 cattle on offer.

“A strong trade both for stores and forward cattle with quite a number of forward cattle available especially in the bullock ring.

“Good flesh on many of the cull cows today. “A large entry of aged bulls on Thursday, with 32 on offer and these averaged €2.22/kg, with a Limousin of 1,125kg making €2,640.

“Again, quite a number of bulls from dairy herds on offer.