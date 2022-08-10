Up to 10% of Irish dairy cows lame at any time

Around one in ten Irish dairy cows are thought to be lame at any one time, according to a Teagasc report published this week detailing the latest best-practice prevention and treatment advice for stockkeepers.

Aside from its impact on welfare, lameness is one of the most costly conditions affecting Irish dairy herds, with an estimated cost of up to €300 per case.

That figure is calculated based on decreased milk production worth €100, reduced fertility (€50), cost of treatment (€50), and increased culling (€100).

In Ireland, the two most common causes are non-infectious: White line disease and sole haemorrhages.

White line disease is often caused by sharp turns on a hard surface; for example, a side exit from a milking parlour, or sharp, loose stones on a walkway.

Meanwhile, sole bruising can be caused by standing on concrete, with thinner cows and freshly calved cows particularly vulnerable. It can also be caused by a shallow foot angle and claw overgrowth.

New guide

The new guide launched by Teagasc Moorepark, in conjunction Farm Relief Services (FRS), Comeragh Vets, describes the common lameness conditions, lists the risk factors and details the steps that farmers can take to reduce both the incidence and severity of lameness in their dairy herds.

It explains the four main aspects behind lameness are:

Environmental causes, such as poorly maintained roadways, poor hygiene in standing areas, inadequate space, slats in roadways, and inadequate turning spaces.

Management - including how the cows are handled, ensuring good "cow flow", routine lameness scoring, lack of footbathing programmes, and poor biosecurity (mainly an issue with digital dermatitis).

Nutrition can also play a role, with cows with low body condition more likely to have a thinner fat pad on the sole of her hoof. This means there is less of a protective layer to cushion the impact of walking. Acidosis, which is caused by introducing concentrates too quickly to the diet, has also been linked with laminitis.

Certain life stages can also make cows more likely to become lame. For example, dairy cows are particularly vulnerable in early lactation, when hormonal changes that prepared the body for calving have also weakened other support ligaments, including in the hoof. Older cows are also more at risk, as well as cows with a positive lameness predicted transmitting ability (PTA) score.

Welfare, economic and environmental benefits

Lead author Dr Muireann Conneely explained that lameness was a challenge for dairy farms worldwide.

"While cows managed in indoor milk production systems typically suffer from a higher incidence of lameness, cows grazing outdoors also suffer from the condition.

"Our guide will equip Irish dairy farmers with the information that they need to tackle lameness, in clear and simple terms.

"Reducing lameness on Irish dairy farms will result in a higher standard of cow welfare, which is crucial to maintain Ireland’s image as a producer of high-quality, sustainable dairy products; will also decrease the use of antimicrobials on dairy farms, thereby lowering the potential for antimicrobial resistance; and increase the productive lifespan of dairy cows, which will decrease the carbon footprint of Irish milk production," she said.

Speaking at the launch, Ger Cusack from Comeragh Vets emphasized the importance of prompt treatment, which reduces the severity of the condition and improves the chances of a complete recovery.

While Ned Dunphy from Waterford FRS stressed the importance of prevention, through maintaining farm facilities, preventative hoof paring and regular foot bathing.

Launching the guide, Professor Pat Dillon, Director of Research at Teagasc, said: “Factors such as milk yield and longevity contribute to the carbon footprint of the milk we produce in Ireland.

"Lameness negatively impacts on our footprint by lowering both milk yield and fertility in affected cows. This guide will contribute to the knowledge available to farmers on how to reduce the incidence of lameness on their farms and improve the sustainability of milk production.”

The guide is available from Teagasc offices nationwide as well as on the Teagasc website.