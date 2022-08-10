Resistance from suppliers to attempts to cut beef prices

Strong resistance from suppliers has countered processors' attempts to further knock back prices for this week's cattle intake.

The factories have strong demand for beef and cannot afford to risk the intake falling below their minimum requirements if they forced their hand by cutting the prices further.

To keep the "waters calm", the processors appear to have accepted an easing of their downward pressure on the prices as the wiser course, to ensure the intake.

Prices continue stable at last week's base, at least for the present, on the prime beef animals, while the cow prices appear to have been eased slightly.

There was a concerted move by a number of the factories to reduce the base for steers to 475 cents/kg, which is meeting with strong resistance from suppliers.

The steers are generally moving on a base of 480 cents/kg, while a good percentage is believed to be making a base of 485 cents/kg this week.

There is some indication of the premium on heifers over the steers narrowing to five cents per kilo, with a number of the plants quoting a base of 485 cents/kg for the heifers this week.

The regular suppliers appear, however, to be getting 490-495 cents/kg and some of the choice lots a few cents/kg above that.

There is a strong feeling within the trade this week that both the processors and the suppliers are each carefully measuring their ground on the price.

The processors require the cattle, while at the same time anxious to get the prices down. They are trying to gauge when to force a further cut, without losing too heavily on the intake.

Suppliers adopting a hard sell approach are looking at cattle continuing to put on weight by holding back while realising that additional weight for a lower price is not the most advisable course approaching the expected outflow of cattle for the autumn.

Prices for the young bulls are continuing strong on par with the equivalent grade steer base, or up to 5 cents/kg higher for the younger bulls.

As mentioned, there has been a slight easing of the cow prices, which appear to be back at least 5 cents/kg at some of the processors, where the R grade cows are now being quoted at 475 cents/kg.

Nonetheless, it is only 5-10 cents/kg behind the steer price and still a very strong price for the cows. The R grade cows are on 475-480 cents/kg, dropping to 460 cents/kg for O's and 425-430 cents/kg for P grade.

The intake at the factories continued strong for last week at 32,031 head for the four-day week after the holiday on Monday - up by over 1,000 head on the same week in 2021.

The composition of the kill was 15,296 steers, 8,321 heifers, 6,123 cows and 1,639 young bulls.