Signpost: The highs and lows of cattle weighing

Signpost: The highs and lows of cattle weighing

Richard Long: "Despite looking healthy and appearing to thrive well, I was a little bit disappointed with the weights of the calves – with both males and females averaging 0.6kg/head/day since birth." Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 18:13
Richard Long - Calf to Beef

As the old saying goes, the weighing scales doesn’t lie and this proved to be the case here in Ballymacarbry last week when a mid-season weighing was completed.

Despite looking healthy and appearing to thrive well, I was a little bit disappointed with the weights of the calves – with both males and females averaging 0.6kg/head/day since birth. This puts the heifer calves by about 15kg/head and the steers back by 14kg/head when compared to the Teagasc weight gain targets.

In early June, the decision was made to discontinue feeding concentrates to the stronger of these animals for two months, as they appeared developed enough to thrive without it. 

However, given the results of the weighing, meal will be re-introduced to calves at a rate of 1kg/head/day up until housing, compared to the earlier reintroduction date of September 1.

The reasoning behind this reintroduction is simple, I need to have a certain number of cattle moved off the farm at 20-21 months and if this 14-15kg weight difference remains until this time next year when I’m earmarking heifers and steers for finishing off grass, it could force my hand and mean that animals will have to be housed for a period of time.

It’s not all negative 

Despite the calves being a little lighter than I would have hoped, I wasn’t all negative though. I was pleased with the way the 2021-born animals have performed at grass, with these gaining 1kg/head/day over the last number of weeks.

Armed with the information of this weighing, the next step is to start the feeding process to have animals moved off farm. I like to start feeding heifers in mid-August and even though it’s a little early in terms of the Teagasc blueprints for production, it means that I’ll have these animals marketed off-farm before ground conditions deteriorate from mid-October onwards.

This year’s shortlist for feeding consists of 40 animals – a mixture of mainly heifers and a small number of steers, mostly of early-maturing Angus and Hereford genetics. I find these animals perform well when offered 3-4kg/head/day of concentrate for a period of 60-70 days, as their easy-fleshing abilities make it relatively easy to achieve the desired levels of carcass fatness to draft for slaughter. 

The aim for the early-maturing heifers is to achieve an average carcass weight of 245kg, with the steers being 30-40kg heavier at slaughter.

Some of the fleshier continental sired heifers may also be considered for feeding and the aim for these animals in terms of carcass weights is to generate a 280-300kg carcass – pretty similar to the early-maturing steer. However, only heifers showing good signs of fatness and that can be marketed within a 60-70 day period of the introduction on meals will be considered for this route.

Read More

Signpost: Following the research on meal feeding at grass

More in this section

Dairy Farm Energy prices increased by over 60% annually in June
Sheep at a cattle market Heavy lamb prices up by €2-5 a head
Dáil committee to hear of challenges facing islanders Dáil committee to hear of challenges facing islanders
#Farming - Signpost#Farming - Emission targets 25by30#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>In a statement, Lakelands Dairies said: "The ongoing buoyancy in dairy markets is starting to level off."</p>

Lakeland Dairies raises milk price above 57c per litre 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices