Denis Lehane: The flying farmer

I took a flight a couple of weeks ago.

Murty was behind the wheel.

"Is it yourself?" says I, on spotting my old friend in the cockpit.

"'Tis no one else but me," he replied, his pilot's hat tilted over one eye. He looked as professional as be dammed.

Murty worked for me on the farm during his covid sabbatical from flying.

He learned a lot about farming and is now putting it to good use up in the air.

"Come on now," says he to a few late stragglers being herded on board.

Once the last of the slow pokes were loaded, Murty leaned out to haul in the door or the 'tailboard' as he likes to call it.

Murty flies with one of them budget airlines, which suits him down to the ground, for he was always a no-frills sort of man.

"Where are we headed?" Murty then asked - for he has always been a curious class of a fellow.

"Amsterdam," says I, "but I could be wrong."

"Yerra," says he, "you are probably right."

The airport that morning was as busy as Kanturk mart on a Tuesday, but Murty knew the craic, once he saw an opening, he was gone down the runway.

"Is that north or south to Amsterdam?" I heard Murty cry out as we hurtled along.

"'Tis neither!" I roared back from my economy seat in the rear.

"Yerra not to worry," says he, "Once we're over the Atlantic I'll poke it out."

The Atlantic didn't sound right either, but I felt 'twould be better to leave Murty do the flying.

Shortly after take-off, an emergency light came on.

One of our engines was blowing out smoke like you wouldn't believe.

Had it been any other pilot behind the wheel, you would be concerned, but not with Murty steering the ship.

If you only knew the number of crocks he drove for me on the farm, you'd know he would be well able to nurse a misfiring engine.

Farming is all about making do in tight situations and so is flying.

Murty put down the shoe like you or I would do with a misbehaving tractor, and soon the engine realised who was boss. Eventually, it started to behave, or else it stopped entirely.

Either way, the smoke cleared, and we could all now enjoy the magnificent view.

You'd have tremendous faith in Murty, if you knew him at all.

He handled the jet like you or I would handle an old Massey.

Soon we were over the sea and then over the Himalayas or someplace.

We were cruising at an all-merciful speed when Murty, grabbing the Tanoy, burst into song.

He is quite the singer, in so far as what he lacks in musical ability, he more than makes up for in volume.

He started off with the Bold Thady Quill and followed it with another classic.

'Twas like being back at home.

Then suddenly, as we neared the airport, Murty bellowed for everyone to fasten their seat belts.

"We're in for a bumpy landing," he roared, "Unless someone can let the wheels down."

People naturally enough started screaming, but I did not.

For I knew it was an old caper designed by Murty to get a rise out of the passengers.

Eventually, he told all, with their heads between their knees, that he was only joking and that we would be landing soon.

And in fairness to Murty, and to the cheers of all onboard, we did just that.

It sure was a flight to remember.

I had arrived in Amsterdam, my first visit to the place,

Suffice to say, even a high-flying farmer like me needs a break.