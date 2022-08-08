Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Continue to feed dry cows to maintain or control body condition.
- Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum. Slow drinkers should be tubed if necessary within the first six hours.
- If you have vaccinated cows, then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed.
- Aim to keep intakes up by strip grazing heavier covers and allocating quality grass by night where possible. Many will need to supplement with maize, wholecrop or quality bales to stretch grass and allow farm covers to improve.
- Recent rain should push on growth, however, keep supplementing until grass recovers before pulling supplementation too much.
- Continue to supplement cows with calves at foot with magnesium licks.
- Make sure you grow young stock as well as possible.
- Gaining weight from grass in young animals is much cheaper than when they are housed.