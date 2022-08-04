How one Irish dairy business will cut out 40 tonnes of plastic a year

Irish dairy business Avonmore has changed the packaging of their fresh cream range in a move that will cut out 40 tonnes of plastic a year.
The new cartons contain 62% less plastic than the previous bottles and use paperboard from responsibly managed forests, as well as other controlled sources. This packaging change is the latest in a series of alterations by the company to reduce its plastic use.
Last year, the company introduced paper straws for its EU School Milk Scheme in a move that is estimated to have reduced plastic usage by 2.7 tonnes each year.
Miriam Walker, director of domestic consumers at Avonmore, said: "As part of Avonmore’s sustainability strategy our aim is that 100% of our product packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025."
Co-op chairman, John Murphy, said: “The latest move to more environmentally friendly Tetra Top cartons for our Fresh Cream is yet another step on our continuous sustainability mission. It shows Glanbia Co-op’s commitment to delivering on our ‘Living Proof’ promises on plastics, packaging and carbon reduction.”
Avonmore is a Glanbia Ireland brand and is 100% owned by Glanbia Co-op.
Glanbia Co-op has over 11,000 farmer members and as part of its sustainability strategy the Co-op has signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with the aim of showing its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Last year, Glanbia Ireland pledged to achieve a 30% reduction in carbon emissions from its processing sites by 2030.
The company aims to be net-zero carbon by no later than 2050. This is in line with the Irish Government’s commitment for climate action and low carbon development.