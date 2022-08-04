How one Irish dairy business will cut out 40 tonnes of plastic a year

Ireland’s leading dairy brand has made the switch to tetra top cartons in a bid to cut down on plastic
How one Irish dairy business will cut out 40 tonnes of plastic a year

The new cartons contain 62% less plastic than the previous bottles and use paperboard from responsibly managed forests, as well as other controlled sources. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke.

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 12:12
Emma Taggart

Irish dairy business Avonmore has changed the packaging of their fresh cream range in a move that will cut out 40 tonnes of plastic a year.

The new cartons contain 62% less plastic than the previous bottles and use paperboard from responsibly managed forests, as well as other controlled sources. This packaging change is the latest in a series of alterations by the company to reduce its plastic use.

Last year, the company introduced paper straws for its EU School Milk Scheme in a move that is estimated to have reduced plastic usage by 2.7 tonnes each year.

Miriam Walker, director of domestic consumers at Avonmore, said: "As part of Avonmore’s sustainability strategy our aim is that 100% of our product packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025."

Co-op chairman, John Murphy, said: “The latest move to more environmentally friendly Tetra Top cartons for our Fresh Cream is yet another step on our continuous sustainability mission. It shows Glanbia Co-op’s commitment to delivering on our ‘Living Proof’ promises on plastics, packaging and carbon reduction.”

Avonmore is a Glanbia Ireland brand and is 100% owned by Glanbia Co-op.

Glanbia Co-op has over 11,000 farmer members and as part of its sustainability strategy the Co-op has signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with the aim of showing its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Last year, Glanbia Ireland pledged to achieve a 30% reduction in carbon emissions from its processing sites by 2030.

The company aims to be net-zero carbon by no later than 2050. This is in line with the Irish Government’s commitment for climate action and low carbon development.

Read More

Glanbia Co-op pays out €6.5m dividend to shareholders

More in this section

‘Any cuts to emissions must not threaten viability of family farms’ ‘Any cuts to emissions must not threaten viability of family farms’
Farming, Ranching Interests Seek Billions In Aid As Losses Mount Researchers developing light technology to act as pesticide alternative
Swards for the future grassland conference to be held in Co Cork Swards for the future grassland conference to be held in Co Cork
#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Agribusinessenvironment#Climate ChangeOrganisation: AvonmoreOrganisation: Glanbia
<p>Vanessa Kiely O’Connor: ‘The next generation is not going to be interested in having anything to do with farming as it stands.’</p>

Fears farms will be 'decimated' as farmers call for further details on emissions cuts

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices