‘Any cuts to emissions must not threaten viability of family farms’

Inside the mart overlooking the ring eagerly was Jeremy Sheahan, with his family, including two young sons. Mr Sheahan comes from a farming background near Newmarket, Co. Cork, but he and his family live in Holland.
“The boys would have never been to the mart, so we said we’d go, just to show them the cattle coming in, let them see the bidders or the dealers, hear the auction, and just to soak it up,” Mr Sheahan said.
“We would have done the same when we were young.”
He wants his children “to have an understanding of the commercial side of it, and that this is where the product goes, this is where things get traded”.
“They’re big characters, big personalities on the ring and it’s intense and active and it all comes to a point in this one moment; and the sums are big, so they kind of find that interesting, exciting,” Mr Sheahan added.
He said he has “significant concerns” about farming and food production in Ireland — “because I see that there’s this type of short-termism that’s ongoing at the moment”.
“I look at the news, and I see a war in Ukraine, I see a shortage in fuels, I see people talking about the price of wheat and the ability to continue to feed the world’s population,” he said.
“And if it turns out Ukraine throws a spanner in the works, then it must adapt to that otherwise we will have food security problems alongside fuel security and inflation concerns.”
As Dutch farmers continue protests over emissions reductions, Mr Sheahan said that Dutch farmers “have decided that this is the hill on which they must now fight and die, otherwise they will see their communities be broken down”.
He said farmers in the Netherlands “have decided ‘no, this is not what’s going to happen, somebody else is going to have to carry the load equally and it won’t just fall on the farmers’, and there’s a lot of support in the countryside for the farmers in doing that which is great to see”.
“If the farmers do not stand for themselves, they will become the people, the community that is pushed over most easily and as a result, they will be the ones told to bear the burden,” he added.
“And ultimately, we will all bear the burden then because we will have a countryside that lacks an important economic basis and we also won’t have an ability to produce food ourselves and as we see, importing food isn’t as reliable as it was.
“I think it’s a big risk, short-termism is what I call it, and I think well done the farmers in Ireland and Holland for standing up and defending themselves and their communities.”