‘Any cuts to emissions must not threaten viability of family farms’

Punters at Gortatlea Mart were focused on the task at hand on Friday, but the underlying “worry” on everyone’s lips was the emissions reduction target set for the sector the night before.

There was much time spent by many debating what that target should and shouldn’t be — and while it is now known it has been settled at 25%, a certain level of the unknown for Irish farmers continues.

Maurice Brosnan, mart manager at Gortatlea Mart, told the Irish Examiner that a lot of farmers are “very worried” about what the 25% cut in emissions may lead to, but that maintaining their cattle numbers “is their main priority”.

“But what’s the cost otherwise is their biggest worry,” Mr Brosnan said.

“Every yard you go into, the unknown is the biggest problem. If they knew what was ahead of them, it would be great relaxation for them. What’s the future? No one really knows.

“We badly want information put out about this as soon as possible. The unknown is the worst part.”

Mr Brosnan feels that the Government has “really forgotten about rural Ireland”.

“The number of farmers getting out — especially the suckler farmer, he’s under massive pressure.

“I do special sales every week for suckler farmers and they feel with the costs going up, and the price of weanlings are not meeting with what the costs are.

“Rural Ireland will be decimated if they don’t do something for the suckler farmer especially. Dairy is quite good but they’d want it with the costs today.”

Office manager Margaret Lacey at Gortatlea Mart, Co Kerry, said she feels that too many decisions about farming “are being made in Dublin, and they don’t really understand” rural Ireland. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mr Brosnan said that the strong cattle “are a massive trade, cull cows are a massive trade, anything from 500 kilos up is meeting with a good demand which they’d want, every brown cent of it”.

“But it’s the cost of the small cattle, they’re not meeting with what they should be with the costs going up, they’re no dearer than other years.”

'There's hardly a man under 30'

Many farmers at Gortatlea said that they were concerned about the prospects for young and future farmers in their communities — and that any cuts to emissions must not threaten the viability of family farms.

“The biggest problem I see going forward is there’s going to be a lot less farmers, the young crowd are not getting into it, and it’s hard to blame them,” he added.

“If you look around that ring, it’s full of customers, but there’s hardly a man under 30 years of age.

“If they don’t give some incentive for the young farmers to get into farming, and cut back on the regulations, and give a future in it, rural Ireland will be a sad place in 10 years time.”

Batt Hanley: “There won’t be much future in it for young farmers." Picture: Dan Linehan

His colleague at Gortatlea Mart, Margaret Lacey, said she feels that too many decisions about farming “are being made in Dublin, and they don’t really understand” rural Ireland.

After being encouraged “in the last number of years to build the herds, to increase and invest in their farms”, any threat of farmers having to pull back production by a quarter could have a “big effect on how they are going to make repayments for loans they [Government] have encouraged”.

“I think it’s a little bit unfair and I don’t think there was a lot of forward-planning with all of that; I think it’s a bit unreasonable,” Ms Lacey said.

“Farmers are the most adaptable people in the world and to be honest they need to realise that agriculture is the backbone of Ireland.”

She added that if farmers had more technologies readily available to apply at farm level to help in reducing emissions, “it’s a great idea — but they don’t”.

This week’s emissions target announcement is only one of many concerns.

“I’ve never in my life seen the want for money so much as it is now; because costs have gone so high that people are only washing their faces,” Ms Lacey added.

Michael Stokes is farming in Charleville, Co Cork. He isn’t “depending on farming” to keep him afloat, and maintains that “you wouldn’t want to be” when he thinks of what lies ahead for the sector.

He said it’s “definitely important” for farmers to take sustainability steps on their farms, but stressed that those measures will have to be funded by Government.

Michael Stokes said it’s “definitely important” for farmers to take sustainability steps on their farms. Picture: Dan Linehan

Standing outside the mart building alongside Mr Stokes was Batt Hanley, who farms dairy and beef animals with his son Bart in Knocklong, Co. Limerick.

He fears that the cut to emissions may threaten the viability of farms.

“It all depends whether you’re depending on farming or not depending on it. If you’re depending on farming, it’s a big thing because everything is costing so much now,” he said.

“There won’t be much future in it for young farmers. I’ve one young fella at home and there’s another young fella about two miles away, there’s three young farmers in our parish and there’s no prospects of much more of them being in it, all the small farmers are going away from it.”

He said that Government should focus on supporting farmers as they navigate through the inputs and climate crises “nor mind talking about all these restrictions”.

'Poor days and wealthy days'

On his day out to Gortatlea, Simmental breeder John Finnegan of Coachford in Co. Cork said that his big concern with emission cuts revolves around food security and shortage — but he’s “all in agreement” about farming taking climate action that is reasonable and proportionate.

“I’m into planting trees and looking after the environment big time,” Mr Finnegan said.

He said these measures that he and other farmers are implementing on farms are being recognised “very poorly” by Government, “they’re not inspecting quite enough”.

He said young farmers going into farming should be encouraged to “protect the landscape; the suckler man is protecting the landscape, the dairy man is not doing it at the present time, they’re looking for every blade of grass they can find”.

He also raised concern about carbon leakage occurring in the event that a cut to emissions here caused a dip in production.

“There’s probably a lot more damage being done in the world than just farming and people don’t realise that either, all the burning of the forests and going down the route of mass production of cattle in ranches and things like that is not good,” Mr Finnegan said.

John Finnegan: “I’m into planting trees and looking after the environment big time.” Picture: Dan Linehan

“Grass-fed cattle are much healthier for people to be eating the meat and drinking the milk, which we have here.”

Joe Kearney from Castleisland has retired from suckler farming, but his son continues.

He said he has seen farming “in poor days and wealthy days”, and acknowledged that his son among other young farmers has fears about what lies ahead.

Joe Kearney acknowledged that suckler farmers have fears about what lies ahead. Picture: Dan Linehan

Kevin Teehan, a beef farmer in Inch, said he thinks that the Government has “no interest in the farmers”.

He said that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue “should be a bit more for the young farmers really”, and that “there are not many” young farmers in his area, and he is the “only beef farmer” within several miles.

“There’s no help in the countryside,” Mr Teehan said.

“There’ll be no future, not in our area anyway. All the young crowd is gone.”

Dutch farmers' protests

Inside the mart overlooking the ring eagerly was Jeremy Sheahan, with his family, including two young sons. Mr Sheahan comes from a farming background near Newmarket, Co. Cork, but he and his family live in Holland.

“The boys would have never been to the mart, so we said we’d go, just to show them the cattle coming in, let them see the bidders or the dealers, hear the auction, and just to soak it up,” Mr Sheahan said.

“We would have done the same when we were young.”

He wants his children “to have an understanding of the commercial side of it, and that this is where the product goes, this is where things get traded”.

“They’re big characters, big personalities on the ring and it’s intense and active and it all comes to a point in this one moment; and the sums are big, so they kind of find that interesting, exciting,” Mr Sheahan added.

Jer Sheahan with his family, Julie, Dáithí and Iarla at Gortalea Mart, Co. Kerry. Jeremy said he sees "there’s this type of short-termism (around farm production) that’s ongoing at the moment”. Picture: Dan Linehan

He said he has “significant concerns” about farming and food production in Ireland — “because I see that there’s this type of short-termism that’s ongoing at the moment”.

“I look at the news, and I see a war in Ukraine, I see a shortage in fuels, I see people talking about the price of wheat and the ability to continue to feed the world’s population,” he said.

“Then I look at the Government in Ireland which has decided that actually farming needs to be hamstrung, put in a box, and limited in what it can do and I’m not sure that’s the best interests for the long term because environmentalism has an important role but it must also be bounded by reality.

“And if it turns out Ukraine throws a spanner in the works, then it must adapt to that otherwise we will have food security problems alongside fuel security and inflation concerns.”

As Dutch farmers continue protests over emissions reductions, Mr Sheahan said that Dutch farmers “have decided that this is the hill on which they must now fight and die, otherwise they will see their communities be broken down”.

He said farmers in the Netherlands “have decided ‘no, this is not what’s going to happen, somebody else is going to have to carry the load equally and it won’t just fall on the farmers’, and there’s a lot of support in the countryside for the farmers in doing that which is great to see”.

“If the farmers do not stand for themselves, they will become the people, the community that is pushed over most easily and as a result, they will be the ones told to bear the burden,” he added.

“And ultimately, we will all bear the burden then because we will have a countryside that lacks an important economic basis and we also won’t have an ability to produce food ourselves and as we see, importing food isn’t as reliable as it was.

“I think it’s a big risk, short-termism is what I call it, and I think well done the farmers in Ireland and Holland for standing up and defending themselves and their communities.”