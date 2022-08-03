Farm fuel thefts spike in UK as diesel and oil soar

UK farm fuel theft has more than doubled in both cost and frequency during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

The figures from the NFU Mutal rural crime report revealed that farm fuel theft is on the rise. The insurance firm said the increase in fuel theft was driven by criminal gangs roaming more freely following the end of pandemic restrictions and soaring prices for diesel and oil.

Theft of diesel, heating oil and other fuel dropped slightly from 2020 to 2021. However, NFU Mutal stated that first quarter statistics showed that thieves were making up for lost time over the pandemic, with overall costs for theft over 40% higher than in the first quarter of 2021.

Ian Cox, rural crime team inspector, Norfolk Police, said: "Fuel theft is becoming a prominent issue both locally and nationally as the price of the commodity repeatedly hit record levels. Unfortunately, this means thefts also costs victims dearly, not to mention the physical, environmental and psychological damage caused."

Rural residents are becoming increasingly concerned about the rising crime rates. According to NFU Mutual's recent poll, 89% of respondents in rural communities are worried that inflation and the increased cost of living will result in a rise in rural crime.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the cost of rural crime in the UK declined by 9.3%, this was the second annual fall since the start of the pandemic.

Quad and ATV theft

Quad and ATV theft reported to NFU Mutual declined by 11% in 2021 down to £2.2m (€2.6m). Despite the decline in theft last year, data for 2022 warns of a recent upward trend.

This comes as supply chain issues and Brexit are resulting in increased demand for both new and second-hand farm machinery. Due to climbing market values and growing waiting lists, criminal gangs see ATVs as easily portable, hot ticket items.

Almost half of quad and ATV thefts reported to NFU Mutual last year took place between September and December.

NFU Mutal also reported that Land Rover Defender theft rose sharply last year, with stolen vehicles and dismantled parts costing £2.6m (€3.1m).

This marks an 87% increase in the value of Land Rover Defender theft from 2020 and a 34% rise in the number of thefts.

The insurance provider said that trends in crime suggest that these numbers will increase further in 2022.