Swards for the future grassland conference to be held in Co Cork

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 13:04
Emma Taggart

Teagasc will host a two-day conference and workshop on the 8th and 9th of September 2022 to explore the topic of resilient swards for the future. 

The conference will take place in Fermoy, Co Cork at the Teagasc, Animal and Grassland, Research and Innovation Centre. 

The organisers have said the objective of the event will be to provide attendees with an overview of the latest research findings on the topic as well as detailing the current best practices in grass-white clover and multi-species swards. 

Professor Michael O’Donovan, head of grassland science, Teagasc, said: “The grassland research programme is totally focused on ensuring that Irish grassland systems are future-proofed. Some of the challenges facing our systems are considerable, but we have a lot of research effort directed to addressing these and finding the answers to major questions”.

Research on mixed species swards, including new species under trial will be available to view at the conference. The development of a ranking index for clover will also be introduced during the event. 

In a statement Teagasc said that the conference will provide the opportunity for discussion and learning as advisors, farmers and researchers will be invited to share their experiences.

Dr Deirdre Hennessy, senior grassland researcher, Teagasc Moorepark, said: “The opportunity for delegates to discuss the major topics, with leading national and international scientists is an important part of this two-day event. Delegates will have the opportunity to view the research work on both days."

Dr Hennessy continued: "On the second day, we have a number of farmers speaking and they will discuss their expectations of, and experiences with, grass-clover swards on their farms”.

Teagasc stated that Irish agriculture faces many new challenges such as, "achieving reductions in environmental emissions, reducing nitrogen fertiliser use and addressing rising costs of production".

They added that while grassland maintains its position as the lowest cost feed for milk and meat production systems in Ireland, it also offers other advantages ranging from carbon sequestration to increased levels of biodiversity.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: "This event is most timely given the industry’s desire to identify the swards for the future that will support our agreed sectoral climate commitment. This will be key to addressing many of the challenges that lie ahead for our grass-based production systems."

The conference is aimed toward all those involved in the grassland industry, including industry partners, farmers, co-op representatives, advisors and researchers.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is providing sponsorship for the event.

