Weanling bull 245kg makes €1,030 at Ennis

Over the next couple of weeks, as weanlings begin to appear, the trade for them at the marts will be as keenly watched as the goings on at LIV Golf.

With big money at play, it will be hard to ignore both.

A Friesians cross dry cow born February '12 weighing 640 kilos sold for €1,230 in Skibbereen Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

After Tuesday's sale of weanlings, calves and sucklers at Ennis mart, Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts gave us the following report:

"Numbers were marginally up on last week with just over 300 on offer," she said.

"A strong weanling trade was seen with some very fancy prices achieved for top quality lots.

"A Charolais bull runner of 245kgs made €1,030.

"A small entry of calves on Tuesday made up to €490 for a Limousin heifer calf of a month old. Suckler pairs made to €2,400 per lot."

And looking back to last Thursday's general cattle sale at Ennis mart Geraldine Walsh added.

"We had a good-sized sale on Thursday with just 500 cattle on offer.

"The plainer, lesser quality lots getting a bit easier in all rings.

"We had a good mix of both forward and store cattle and a good mix of continentals and traditional breeds."

Ennis Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch bull 245kg 1030 1 Lm bull 350kg 1160 3 Ch bulls 298kg 1080 1 Ch heifer 245kg 730 1 Hr heifer 245kg 710 1 Lm heifer 295kg 990 1 BB heifer 305kg 1130

Cattle numbers were up in Kilkenny on Thursday.

The mart had 670 cattle on offer. George Candler, Kilkenny manager, gave us the following report after the sale of cattle.

"We had a bigger sale compared to last week with the trade holding steady.

"Cull cows meet an excellent trade which resulted in a 100% clearance.

"Beef heifers peaked at €2110 a head with bullocks selling up to €2040 a head.

"Cull cows attracted a top call of €2380 for an 820 kilo cow.

"A bull weighing 1110kg made €2500."

A Belgian Blue dry cow born February '11 weighing 700 kilos sold for €1,390 in Skibbereen Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

In Kilkenny on Thursday, bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €3.01/kg.

Heifers here made from €2.00 to €3.20 per kilo.

In Kilkenny on Thursday, Friesian cull cows sold from €1.30 to €2.40 per kilo.

Continental cull cows sold from €1.70 to €2.90 per kilo.

Kilkenny Thursday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 925kg 2040 4 Fr steers 740kg 1760 2 Lim steers 595kg 1710 3 Ch steers 495kg 1400 5 AA steers 355kg 860 2 Hr heifer 600kg 1510 2 Lim heifers 475kg 1240

After the sale of cattle in Kanturk of Tuesday, Michael Scanlon of Kanturk mart reported.

"We had a fine turn out of top-quality cattle at today's sale.

"We had 300 cattle on offer including 65 calves. "Prices well maintained on last week's sale. "Limousin bullocks weighing 510kg made €1550.

"On Tuesday, August 9, we will have our Autumn born weanling show and sale sponsored by Boherbue Co-Op.

"The sale takes place in Ring 2 starting at 11am."

In Kanturk on Tuesday, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bull calves sold from €200 to €420 a head.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford heifer calves sold from €170 to €370 a head.

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 510kg 1550 2 Hr steers 600kg 1450 1 Hr heifer 560kg 1360 9 AA heifers 425kg 1060 1 AA heifer 520kg 1180 1 AA cow 735kg 1580 1 Fr cow 790kg 1560

Kilmallock mart on Monday saw a strong trade in all rings.

800 stock went under the hammer at Kilmallock mart on Monday.

According to the mart Monday was another great day to be selling stock up to close on €3.00 per kg paid.

161 buyers did business.

Bullocks here sold for up to €1,600 a head or €2.94 per kg.

Dry cows made up to €2,050 a head or €2.55 per kg.

A Simmental cross dry cow born March '17 weighing 780 kilos sold for €1,830 in Skibbereen Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Heifers hit €1,860 a head or €2.79 per kg. Dairy stock made up to €1,620 (paid for a five-year-old dairy cow).

And in the suckler ring an eight-year-old Limousin calving within a month made €1,700.

A three-year-old Charolais and her Limousin heifer calf made €1,460.

Looking at factory bulls a Charolais 955kgs made €2,100.

A Simmental of 835kg sold for €2,000.

A Hereford 880kg sold for €1900.

Looking at calves and runners at Kilmallock mart a February-born Limousin bull made €660. A January born Limousin heifer sold for €600.

A February-born Aberdeen Angus bull sold for €540.

A 4-week-old Belgian Blue bull sold for €440. A 3-week-old AA heifer €415.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 540kg 1340 2 Sim steers 648kg 1490 1 Hr steer 660kg 1490 6 AA steers 491kg 1250 1 Lm heifer 335kg 760 1 BB heifer 425kg 1060 1 Hr cow 635kg 1550

Dowra mart on Saturday had a slightly smaller sale from the previous week, with 300 cattle on offer.

Heifers topped out at €1,800 for a 605kg Charolais.

Bullocks made up to €2,270 for a 770kg Charolais.

A purebred Charolais stock bull made €2,380.

A Charolais dry cow 770kg sold for €2280.