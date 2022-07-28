Weanling bull 245kg makes €1,030 at Ennis

Latest prices from Ennis, Kilkenny, Kilmallock, Kanturk and Dowra marts
Weanling bull 245kg makes €1,030 at Ennis

A Charolais cross dry cow born May '10 weighing 655 kilos sold for €1,100 in Skibbereen Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 16:16
Denis Lehane

Over the next couple of weeks, as weanlings begin to appear, the trade for them at the marts will be as keenly watched as the goings on at LIV Golf.

With big money at play, it will be hard to ignore both.

A Friesians cross dry cow born February '12 weighing 640 kilos sold for €1,230 in Skibbereen Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
A Friesians cross dry cow born February '12 weighing 640 kilos sold for €1,230 in Skibbereen Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

After Tuesday's sale of weanlings, calves and sucklers at Ennis mart, Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts gave us the following report: 

"Numbers were marginally up on last week with just over 300 on offer," she said.

"A strong weanling trade was seen with some very fancy prices achieved for top quality lots.

"A Charolais bull runner of 245kgs made €1,030.

"A small entry of calves on Tuesday made up to €490 for a Limousin heifer calf of a month old. Suckler pairs made to €2,400 per lot."

And looking back to last Thursday's general cattle sale at Ennis mart Geraldine Walsh added.

"We had a good-sized sale on Thursday with just 500 cattle on offer.

"The plainer, lesser quality lots getting a bit easier in all rings.

"We had a good mix of both forward and store cattle and a good mix of continentals and traditional breeds."

Ennis

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Ch

bull

245kg

1030

1

Lm

bull

350kg

1160

3

Ch

bulls

298kg

1080  

1

Ch

heifer

245kg

730

1

Hr

heifer

245kg

710

1

Lm

heifer

295kg

990

1

BB

heifer

305kg

1130

Cattle numbers were up in Kilkenny on Thursday.

The mart had 670 cattle on offer. George Candler, Kilkenny manager, gave us the following report after the sale of cattle.

"We had a bigger sale compared to last week with the trade holding steady.

"Cull cows meet an excellent trade which resulted in a 100% clearance.

"Beef heifers peaked at €2110 a head with bullocks selling up to €2040 a head.

"Cull cows attracted a top call of €2380 for an 820 kilo cow.

"A bull weighing 1110kg made €2500."

A Belgian Blue dry cow born February '11 weighing 700 kilos sold for €1,390 in Skibbereen Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
A Belgian Blue dry cow born February '11 weighing 700 kilos sold for €1,390 in Skibbereen Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

In Kilkenny on Thursday, bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €3.01/kg.

Heifers here made from €2.00 to €3.20 per kilo.

In Kilkenny on Thursday, Friesian cull cows sold from €1.30 to €2.40 per kilo.

Continental cull cows sold from €1.70 to €2.90 per kilo.

Kilkenny

Thursday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

AA 

steer

925kg

2040

4 

Fr

steers

740kg

1760

2

Lim

steers

595kg

1710

3

Ch

steers

495kg

1400

5

AA

steers

355kg

860

2

Hr

heifer

600kg

1510

2

Lim

heifers

475kg

1240

After the sale of cattle in Kanturk of Tuesday, Michael Scanlon of Kanturk mart reported.

"We had a fine turn out of top-quality cattle at today's sale.

"We had 300 cattle on offer including 65 calves. "Prices well maintained on last week's sale. "Limousin bullocks weighing 510kg made €1550.

"On Tuesday, August 9, we will have our Autumn born weanling show and sale sponsored by Boherbue Co-Op.

"The sale takes place in Ring 2 starting at 11am."

In Kanturk on Tuesday, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bull calves sold from €200 to €420 a head.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford heifer calves sold from €170 to €370 a head.

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

510kg

1550

2

Hr

steers

600kg

1450

1

Hr

heifer

560kg

1360

9

AA

heifers

425kg

1060

1

AA

heifer

520kg

1180

1

AA

cow

735kg

1580

1

Fr

cow

790kg

1560

Kilmallock mart on Monday saw a strong trade in all rings.

800 stock went under the hammer at Kilmallock mart on Monday.

According to the mart Monday was another great day to be selling stock up to close on €3.00 per kg paid.

161 buyers did business.

Bullocks here sold for up to €1,600 a head or €2.94 per kg.

Dry cows made up to €2,050 a head or €2.55 per kg.

A Simmental cross dry cow born March '17 weighing 780 kilos sold for €1,830 in Skibbereen Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
A Simmental cross dry cow born March '17 weighing 780 kilos sold for €1,830 in Skibbereen Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Heifers hit €1,860 a head or €2.79 per kg. Dairy stock made up to €1,620 (paid for a five-year-old dairy cow).

And in the suckler ring an eight-year-old Limousin calving within a month made €1,700.

A three-year-old Charolais and her Limousin heifer calf made €1,460.

Looking at factory bulls a Charolais 955kgs made €2,100.

A Simmental of 835kg sold for €2,000.

A Hereford 880kg sold for €1900.

Looking at calves and runners at Kilmallock mart a February-born Limousin bull made €660. A January born Limousin heifer sold for €600.

A February-born Aberdeen Angus bull sold for €540.

A 4-week-old Belgian Blue bull sold for €440. A 3-week-old AA heifer €415.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

AA

steer

540kg

1340

2

Sim

steers

648kg

1490

1

Hr

steer

660kg

1490

6

AA

steers

491kg

1250

1

Lm

heifer

335kg

760

1

BB

heifer

425kg

1060

1

Hr

cow

635kg

1550

 Dowra mart on Saturday had a slightly smaller sale from the previous week, with 300 cattle on offer.

Heifers topped out at €1,800 for a 605kg Charolais.

Bullocks made up to €2,270 for a 770kg Charolais.

A purebred Charolais stock bull made €2,380.

A Charolais dry cow 770kg sold for €2280.

Dowra

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

730kg

2180

1

Ch

steer

630kg

1960

1

Lm

heifer

285kg

930

1

Sim

heifer

390kg

1070

1

Ch

heifer

605kg

1800

1

BB

cow

650kg

1850

1

Ch

cow

605kg

1740

More in this section

‘Any cuts to emissions must not threaten viability of family farms’ ‘Any cuts to emissions must not threaten viability of family farms’
Farming, Ranching Interests Seek Billions In Aid As Losses Mount Researchers developing light technology to act as pesticide alternative
Swards for the future grassland conference to be held in Co Cork Swards for the future grassland conference to be held in Co Cork
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Munster
<p>Vanessa Kiely O’Connor: ‘The next generation is not going to be interested in having anything to do with farming as it stands.’</p>

Fears farms will be 'decimated' as farmers call for further details on emissions cuts

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices