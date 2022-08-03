Factory cow prices exceptionally strong as steer prices hold back

The continuing strength of the cow trade, while the processors have exercised downward pressure on the prime beef prices over recent weeks, has become difficult for producers to fully understand.

It is rare that the price for an R-grade cow and similar grade prime steer animal are similar. Is the manufacturing beef from the cow, going mainly into the catering sector in such demand as to drive the price to secure a large intake at the factories?

Or can it be that the processors believe that it is the time of the year when the finished steers will be moved on in strong numbers anyway as the flow of cattle off grass for the autumn builds up towards the annual peak of supply?

There is usually a difference of 20-25 cents/kg between the price for an R-grade steer and a similar grade cow. These weeks both are being quoted at 480 cents/kg, an exceptionally strong price for cows and a much-reduced return from two months ago for the steer.

That said, the quoted base prices on offer for both steers and heifers for this week are unchanged, with somewhat reduced pressure on the factory agents to secure supply for the shorter working week, following the bank holiday on Monday last.

On the steer side, there are still some deals being obtained for a base of 485 cents/kg and mention of up to 490 cents/kg in exceptional cases, although pretty hard to get this week.

The heifers are trading off a base of 490 cents/kg with the processors trying harder to get as much as possible of their requirements at that level. Suppliers adopting a hard sell for an extra 5-10 cents/kg are meeting with strong resistance.

The trade for the young bulls is continuing to run par with the steer price at 480 cents/kg for Rs, although it is a shade easier to get up to 490 cents/kg for the under 16-month bulls, than is the trade for the steers.

As mentioned, prices for the R-grade cows are holding very steady at 480 cents/kg for R's, with the O-grade at 469 cents/kg and up to 445 cents/kg for good P-grade cows.

There was a further increase in the supply to the factories for last week which will cushion against the inevitable lower intake for the current four-day week excluding the holiday on Monday.

Supply came to 34,236 head, which was slightly higher than the same week in 2021. Year-to-date the intake is up by just shy of 90,000 head on last year.

There was 15,111 steer, 8,976 heifers, 7,320 cows, and 2,121 young bulls supplied. The steers were over 1,000 head lower than in 2021, while the supply of heifers was higher by around 600 head.

The kill eased a shade last week to 37,425 head, indicating that the supply of shed cattle is tightening.

There was 13,829 steers, 10,668 heifers, 8,558 cows and 2,622 young bulls, with all categories higher than a year ago.