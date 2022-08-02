I got hurt while working on a farm as a contractor - can I sue?

Dear Stephen,

I work as a contractor and have worked for a farmer for the last few months on his lands. I considered myself his employee, but I am not sure.

Three weeks ago, while I was carrying equipment in one of the farm buildings, I fell on a broken step and broke both of my wrists. The doctors have told me that both are bad breaks, and it may take over a year for me to regain full use of my hands. I had informed the farmer of the issue with the step, and he did nothing about it.

As I am sure you can imagine, this has caused a great degree of difficulty for me in my everyday life because I have been unable to return to work - I have a young family, and this is causing considerable financial strain on me.

Is there any way I could be compensated for some of my losses?

Dear Reader,

Yes, you can potentially bring a claim for personal injury against the farmer either under employer’s liability or public liability depending on whether you are classified as an employee are an independent contractor.

Typically, the farmer should have an insurance policy for the farm that should cover public liability and employer’s liability, and if you bring a claim it is likely the farmer would notify his insurer and they would investigate liability which would either be conceded or disputed.

To assist you with determining whether you are an independent contractor or an employee it would need to be established whether you entered into a contract of employment with the farmer. Was it a ‘Contract of Service’ or a ‘Contract for Services?'

If it is the latter, you would be normally be classified as an independent contractor, but this depends on a number of factors including the type of remuneration (for example, are you submitting invoices or paid a wage?), and the control you have over the work (for example, do you have people working for you?).

Liability would have to be assessed, and whether a claim would succeed in court, a court would consider the facts, principles of negligence and health and safety legislation. It would be advisable to have a consulting engineer inspect the locus where the accident happened and provide a report commenting on liability.

The first step which should be taken by you is to notify your employer of the accident, which I assume you did already.

You should then engage a solicitor who will send an initiating letter of claim to the farmer and will submit an application to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) on your behalf.

You will have to obtain a report from a doctor commenting on your injuries from the accident which would be submitted to PIAB with your application PIAB can then assess the claim if both parties consent to it, or alternatively, if it is not assessed, they will give an authorisation which allows you to bring court proceedings.

Your solicitor will advise of the appropriate court to issue proceedings in. The District Court is where damages are less than €15,000, the Circuit Court is anywhere in the region of €15,000-€60,000 and the High Court can award any amount over €60,000.

There are two types of damages which are general damages for pain suffering and loss and special damages which are quantified damages resulting from your injuries such as loss of earnings and medical expenses.

For general damages, last year saw the introduction of the official Personal Injury Guidelines by the Judicial Council. These guidelines are now the main point of reference for those handing down settlements, whether it be from the Personal Injuries Assessment Board themselves or in either of the three aforementioned courts.

If you have suffered a personal injury, it is advisable that you should contact a solicitor who will advise you in respect of the steps of making a claim. Please note you have two years from the date of the accident to bring a claim or else you are potentially statute barred.

Stephen Coppinger, is a solicitor practising at Walsh & Partners Solicitors, 17 South Mall, Cork, and 88 Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate, and family law.

Email: info@walshandpartners.ie

Web: www.walshandpartners.ie