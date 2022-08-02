New Bord Bia chief executive appointed

Mr O'Toole is currently chief executive of Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s seafood development agency.

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 15:51
Emma Taggart

Bord Bia has announced that its new chief executive, Jim O'Toole will take up his position on November 1.

The semi-state agency said he was appointed following an open and competitive recruitment process.

Mr O'Toole is currently chief executive of Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s seafood development agency.

Before this, he had worked with Bord Bia for over 20 years in several senior positions, including as director of meat and sustainability development and quality assurance manager.

Dan MacSweeney, Bord Bia chairman, said: “We welcome Jim to Bord Bia and the knowledge, experience and insight he brings to the role and to the organisation. 

"His considerable experience in the agri-food sector, depth of international experience and strong corporate, strategic and operational expertise makes him an ideal leader to deliver strategic transformation, building on the great work of his predecessors and the rest of the Bord Bia team. 

"We look forward to working with Jim, and are confident his leadership will ensure Bord Bia continues to deliver on its strategic mission to promote sustainably-produced Irish produce to customers around the world," Mr McSweeney continued.

Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, said: “I know Jim will be a success as the new CEO of An Bord Bia. Jim brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and strategic understanding of our agri-food sector. I have worked closely with Jim in his current role as CEO of BIM, and he will be an excellent CEO for Bord Bia. 

Jim O'Toole said: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed as Bord Bia’s CEO, and I look forward to working with the Board and the talented team in Bord Bia to implement the recently published strategy. 

Mr O'Toole added: "I have been most fortunate to have previously spent over twenty years in Bord Bia and more recently have had the privilege of being the CEO of Bord Iascaigh Mhara for over five years. I sincerely wish my BIM colleagues the best for the future and look forward to continuing the close collaboration between the two agencies.”

Michael Murphy will continue to lead Bord Bia as Interim CEO until November. Mr Murphy will then return to his position as director of organisation and industry talent.

Mr O'Toole will take over from previous chief executive Tara McCarthy who stood down in June 2022, after serving in the role since January 2017.

