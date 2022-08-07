53-acre Laois farm for September auction, after 87-acre farm tops €1m

53-acre Laois farm for September auction, after 87-acre farm tops €1m

The farmhouse on the 53-acre holding at Knockbaun, Abbeyleix

Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 07:00
Conor Power

Coming up for public auction on Friday, September 2, at 3pm, is a 53-acre holding near Abbeyleix, in County Laois.

The property can be bought in four lots,  or as the entire holding, at the Manor Hotel in Abbeyleix and it should bring a crowd as varied as the offering itself.

Lot one consists of 38 acres, with slatted accommodation for cattle. Lot two is a 14-acre, roadside plot. Lot three includes a farmhouse on one acre, along with a series of out-offices. Lot four consists of a traditional farmhouse on 14 acres.

According to the selling agent, Kilkenny-based Pat Gannon, the lands in lot one front the main Abbeyleix/Carlow road.

"They're divided, at the moment, in terms of usage," says Mr Gannon. "There are three fields under tillage and two fields in grass. There's one other field, which is beside the slatted shed and which is in need of some rehabilitation work; reseeding, essentially."

The second lot offers interesting potential and also has ample road frontage onto a secondary road. It's described by the selling agents as being a "good grass field" that would benefit from reseeding.

Some of the land on the 53-acre holding at Knockbaun, Abbeyleix
Some of the land on the 53-acre holding at Knockbaun, Abbeyleix

Lots three and four will be interesting to watch. In the past, one would have always plumped for an old house being sold on one acre, but post-Covid-19 a modest amount of acreage that offers some self-sufficiency is more sought after. 14 acres may be too many for most non-farmers, however.

The lands here are in a good agricultural area dominated by beef farming and dairying. Therefore, there will be some interest locally. However, the house will add another element to the chase.

"It’s a typical three-bedroom farmhouse in need of modernisation," says Mr Gannon. "It has good potential, with its out-offices and nice garden."

In all likelihood, the house will be sold with one acre, with the rest of the land going to someone in farming. The price  guide is €650,000. The same agents concluded another auction on July 22, with the sale of 87.5 acres at Mannin, Borris-in-Ossory, for €1,015,000 (the AMV was €880,000). The buyer was a father-and-son dairy operation from a neighbouring parish.

Read More

Plans approved for the first phase of Cork's South Docks redevelopment

More in this section

How one Irish dairy business will cut out 40 tonnes of plastic a year How one Irish dairy business will cut out 40 tonnes of plastic a year
Fears farms will be 'decimated' as farmers call for further details on emissions cuts Fears farms will be 'decimated' as farmers call for further details on emissions cuts
‘Any cuts to emissions must not threaten viability of family farms’ ‘Any cuts to emissions must not threaten viability of family farms’
#Farming - Property
<p>The Carbon Removals Action Group (CRAG) was formed in 2019, but has come to prominence online this week following the announcement of the 25% carbon emissions reduction target for the agricultural sector.</p>

CRAG: Who is the new group emerging in farming's fight for carbon rights?

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices