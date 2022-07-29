New seasonal employment permit system planned

The Government has announced that it will introduce a new permit for seasonal employment as part of a Bill to modernise the employment permit system.

The creation of a short-term employment permit will cater for short-stay and recurrent employment situations in sectors such as the farming industry.

The horticultural sector relies heavily on seasonal workers for harvesting fruit and vegetables. While other areas of the agri-food industry depend on seasonal workers to fill vacant positions, such as meat processing operatives and dairy farm assistants.

One of the changes included in the new Employment Permits Bill is the proposal to make salary thresholds index-linked to help fill labour market gaps.

The Bill also includes provisions for additional conditions, such as training or upskilling, to be attached to the granting of an employment permit.

To keep up to date with modern labour market practices and value chains, the new legislation will enable subcontractors registered in Ireland to access the employment permit system.

In recent months, leading economists have warned that Ireland is facing the risk of running out of workers across most parts of the economy and staff shortages will likely worsen in the coming years.

Last year, an Oireachtas committee were told that around 16,400 employment permits had been issued in 2020; with 11% of these for the agriculture sector.

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English welcomed the new Bill, which he said will increase the agility and responsiveness of the employment permits system.

He stated the legislation will ensure that the system can adapt quickly to changes in the Irish labour market.

"With a record 2.5 million plus people at work in Ireland, the new Employment Permits Bill will allow us to better compete for global talent, to fill labour market gaps, to support local enterprises and to encourage Foreign Direct Investment while at the same time protecting the rights of workers in the State," he said.

“The proposed changes are intended to improve the system’s flexibility without changing the core goal of synchronising the skills and labour needs in the economy, while prioritising the Irish and EEA labour pool," he added.

Mr English also stated that the new policy for the employment permit system is an important aspect of addressing some of Ireland's skills deficits.

The legislation, which is to be published in autumn, will consolidate the Employment Permits Acts of 2003 and 2006 and the 2014 Amendment Act into a single piece of legislation.