New seasonal employment permit system planned

The creation of a short-term employment permit will cater for short-stay employment in sectors like farming.
New seasonal employment permit system planned

The new Employment Permits Bill will make salary thresholds index-linked and aims to fill labour market gaps. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 06:00
Emma Taggart

The Government has announced that it will introduce a new permit for seasonal employment as part of a Bill to modernise the employment permit system.

The creation of a short-term employment permit will cater for short-stay and recurrent employment situations in sectors such as the farming industry.

The horticultural sector relies heavily on seasonal workers for harvesting fruit and vegetables. While other areas of the agri-food industry depend on seasonal workers to fill vacant positions, such as meat processing operatives and dairy farm assistants.

One of the changes included in the new Employment Permits Bill is the proposal to make salary thresholds index-linked to help fill labour market gaps.

The Bill also includes provisions for additional conditions, such as training or upskilling, to be attached to the granting of an employment permit.

To keep up to date with modern labour market practices and value chains, the new legislation will enable subcontractors registered in Ireland to access the employment permit system.

In recent months, leading economists have warned that Ireland is facing the risk of running out of workers across most parts of the economy and staff shortages will likely worsen in the coming years.

Last year, an Oireachtas committee were told that around 16,400 employment permits had been issued in 2020; with 11% of these for the agriculture sector.

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English welcomed the new Bill, which he said will increase the agility and responsiveness of the employment permits system. 

He stated the legislation will ensure that the system can adapt quickly to changes in the Irish labour market.

"With a record 2.5 million plus people at work in Ireland, the new Employment Permits Bill will allow us to better compete for global talent, to fill labour market gaps, to support local enterprises and to encourage Foreign Direct Investment while at the same time protecting the rights of workers in the State," he said.

“The proposed changes are intended to improve the system’s flexibility without changing the core goal of synchronising the skills and labour needs in the economy, while prioritising the Irish and EEA labour pool," he added.

Mr English also stated that the new policy for the employment permit system is an important aspect of addressing some of Ireland's skills deficits.

The legislation, which is to be published in autumn, will consolidate the Employment Permits Acts of 2003 and 2006 and the 2014 Amendment Act into a single piece of legislation.

Read More

New initiative to help agri sector to embrace digital technologies

More in this section

Biomass – the ‘old technology’ that needs support to thrive here Biomass – the ‘old technology’ that needs support to thrive here
Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment. Policy gaps being filled for Irish farmers who want to install solar on idle roofs
Modern Diary Farm. Livestock Ranch. Innovation in Milking Technology Equipment. Cows Farm. Sunset Light German dairy farmers exiting industry due to rise of input costs
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>With a 25% cut to emissions now formally expected of the agricultural sector by 2030, farm groups have reacted with dismay. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins</p>

'A sell-out': Farm groups react to agriculture's new 25% emissions  reduction target

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices