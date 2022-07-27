Fodder scheme receives almost 39,000 applications

Nearly 39,000 applications have been made to the Fodder Support Scheme, latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine show.

The online application system for the €56m scheme opened for applications on June 17, and will close on August 2. The purpose of the scheme is to incentivise and support farmers to grow sufficient grass and conserve sufficient silage and hay ahead of this winter.

“This is to reduce the risk of animal welfare issues in the coming winter as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the impact this has had on agricultural input costs,” the Department of Agriculture said.

The payment rate will be up to €100 per eligible hectare, on up to a maximum of 10 hectares. Payments are expected to begin issuing to cleared cases in late November 2022.

As of 9am on Friday, July 22, there were a total of 38,737 applications to the scheme. County Galway had the highest number of applicants at 4,086, followed by Co. Mayo with 3,417, Co. Cork with 3,168, Co. Roscommon with 2,922, and Co. Clare with 2,126.

According to Teagasc, the overall position of farmers in relation to having adequate stocks of fodder on farms for next winter is “positive”. The Teagasc Fodder Survey Results were presented to the National Fodder and Food Security Committee earlier this month.

Teagasc dairy and drystock advisors completed feed budgets with a selection of over 500 farmer clients on PastureBase Ireland. Head of the drystock knowledge transfer department in Teagasc, Pearse Kelly, said that feedstocks on drystock and dairy farms are “positive overall, with an average of 119% of predicted demand, on average”.

However, he pointed out that there was some variation between regions, and between individual farms. One-in-eight farms has not saved sufficient quantities yet, and these farmers need to take steps during the remainder of the summer and in early autumn, to ensure they have adequate stocks of fodder for the winter, Teagasc advised.

The Fodder Support Scheme is open to all farmers who submitted a BPS application in 2022 and are not, as of May 16, in a milk supply contract. Grassland declared on the applicant's 2022 BPS is eligible for the scheme. Tillage land is not eligible for the scheme.

Fodder scheme for tillage

Meanwhile, there has been a call this week for the introduction of a fodder crop incentive scheme for tillage farmers. Kieran McEvoy, Irish Farmers' Association national grain committee chairman said this should be considered "urgently" over the next two weeks by the Department of Agriculture.

"With the very favourable weather in July, a very significant area of winter barley is now harvested and even baled across the country, and progress running at least seven to 10 days ahead of a typical year,” Mr McEvoy said.

"There is a great opportunity for tillage farmers to get forage crops sown after winter barley at an optimal time, but a financial contribution towards establishment and fertiliser costs is urgently needed for this to happen at a meaningful level.

"A fodder crop incentive scheme similar to the one launched in 2018 is critical for certain livestock sectors such as the store lambs."