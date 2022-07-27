Farmers are urged to be "extra vigilant" with increased Bluetongue virus risk

Bluetongue is primarily spread from animal to animal by midges.
Farmers are urged to be "extra vigilant" with increased Bluetongue virus risk

The Bluetongue virus can affect all types of ruminant animals including cattle, sheep, goats, deer, and camelids such as llamas and alpacas.

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 12:26

The Department of Agriculture has urged stock keepers to be "extra vigilant" amid warnings of an increased risk of the Bluetongue virus in recent weeks.

Bluetongue is an exotic animal disease, found in many European countries, which would represent a serious threat to Irish livestock if it were to occur here. 

Recent warmer weather with winds coming from the continent brings with it the added risk of biting midges, which may be carrying the disease, being blown here from infected areas in continental Europe.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has warned that the Bluetongue virus can affect all types of ruminant animals including cattle, sheep, goats, deer, and camelids such as llamas and alpacas. 

The disease does not affect humans, nor does it impact food safety. 

Bluetongue is primarily spread from animal to animal by midges that feed off the blood of an infected animal and then spread the virus to subsequent animals they bite. 

The culicoides species of midges that are capable of spreading the virus are found in many European countries including Ireland and wind dispersal of infected midges can spread the disease. 

It is a notifiable disease, and suspected cases should be reported to the local regional veterinary offices.

If an outbreak of Bluetongue was to occur in Ireland, it would result in the establishment of large disease control zones of 150km radius being introduced with movement and export restrictions applied to animals originating from within these zones.

The loss of Ireland's Bluetongue-free status could also impact our ability to trade with countries outside of the EU.

More in this section

Beautiful countryside in Roscommon, Ireland. Forestry 'only show in town' for solving emissions problem
Farm safety group will target area where half have had accidents Farm safety group will target area where half have had accidents
Two farmers talk on the field. Use a tablet Emerging technologies ‘could feasibly reduce agri-emissions’
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Dairy
<p>"Fundamentally, biomass is a big resource, but it just hasn’t had the support to get it into the space it needs to."</p>

Biomass – the ‘old technology’ that needs support to thrive here

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices