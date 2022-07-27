Farmers are urged to be "extra vigilant" with increased Bluetongue virus risk

The Department of Agriculture has urged stock keepers to be "extra vigilant" amid warnings of an increased risk of the Bluetongue virus in recent weeks.

Bluetongue is an exotic animal disease, found in many European countries, which would represent a serious threat to Irish livestock if it were to occur here.

Recent warmer weather with winds coming from the continent brings with it the added risk of biting midges, which may be carrying the disease, being blown here from infected areas in continental Europe.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has warned that the Bluetongue virus can affect all types of ruminant animals including cattle, sheep, goats, deer, and camelids such as llamas and alpacas.

The disease does not affect humans, nor does it impact food safety.

Bluetongue is primarily spread from animal to animal by midges that feed off the blood of an infected animal and then spread the virus to subsequent animals they bite.

The culicoides species of midges that are capable of spreading the virus are found in many European countries including Ireland and wind dispersal of infected midges can spread the disease.

It is a notifiable disease, and suspected cases should be reported to the local regional veterinary offices.

If an outbreak of Bluetongue was to occur in Ireland, it would result in the establishment of large disease control zones of 150km radius being introduced with movement and export restrictions applied to animals originating from within these zones.

The loss of Ireland's Bluetongue-free status could also impact our ability to trade with countries outside of the EU.