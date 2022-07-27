Sheep throughput up 12% compared to last year

Processors have encouraged farmers to keep lambs moving to slaughter when ready, warning against over-supply if they are held back until the autumn.

The slaughter throughput for 2022 has been 12% ahead of the same period last year, mostly due to a higher hogget kill in the early months of the year.

Spring lambs were slower to come forward for processing this year, partly due to the higher input costs, and variable grass growth across the country.

The ewe kill in 2022 to date remained similar to the 2021 level, despite very strong prices. However, there have been some indications of additional ewes being exported to Britain, via Northern Ireland, according to Bord Bia sources.

Supplies of lambs for processing are expected to be tight in the short term as many farmers have weaned lambs, which tends to interrupt their performance (and supply for slaughter) for a few weeks.

But lamb supplies are expected to increase later, on foot of a bigger lamb crop this year, leading to the concerns at processor level of tight supplies up until the autumn, and then a sharp improvement in availability for slaughter.

However, it is the store lamb trade that farmers are more worried about.

IFA Sheep Chairman Kevin Comiskey recently called on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to help farmers plant catch crops for the store lamb trade.

He said solid demand is expected for the numbers available, but farmers are concerned about making investments to finish lambs into the winter.

Mr Comiskey said:

Any tightening in surplus grass and feed will first impact on the store lamb trade, and this would have devastating consequences for hill sheep farmers in particular who are heavily dependent on this trade for their income.

The record high prices for sheep received in 2021 were surpassed in the first half of the year, with the average price for sheep meat at 730.55c/kg, 18% up on the same period in 2021.

Minister McConalogue has announced that his Department will commit funding of €30,000 towards the initial set-up costs of an industry-led Wool Council, which he said can provide a pathway towards maximising the true potential of this valuable natural resource.

Sheep farmers say wool has become an "enormous cost" item on sheep farms, because wool prices are so low, and the cost of shearing is high.

“We are in another clipping season with wool prices of 20c/kg providing no incentive for farmers to present the wool for further added value use,” said IFA's Kevin Comiskey.

The Wool Council funding commitment followed the recent publication of a wool review in which one of the main recommendations is the establishment of a Wool Council to develop and promote Irish wool domestically and internationally and bring together multiple stakeholders to foster collaboration, innovation and scaling activities in the wool sector.