€12k/acre guide price for 42-acre farm

The house and yard of the 42 acre farm in Castleoliver Kilmallock

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 08:04
Conor Power

After a number of successful auctions, Kilmallock Mart will be the venue for another public auction on Thursday, September 1 when a 42-acre farm goes under the hammer, with a simultaneous online event via LSL Auctions.

According to the selling agent, Richard Ryan of GVM Auctioneers, this farm represents a fine piece of Golden Vale pasture land and should attract a good crowd on the day.

The property is located in the townland of Castleoliver, approximately 12km south of Kilmallock, Co Limerick. According to the selling agents, the lands are of excellent quality and are all in permanent pasture, laid out in easily managed fields and paddocks.

“It’s a very nice farm,” said Mr Ryan. “There are 42 acres and a house. The house hasn’t been lived in in a number of years. So it needs a bit of modernisation. But the land is good – very good quality land and we expect it should be a good sale.”

There are some outbuildings on the property as well – a three-column hay barn with a lean-to, as well as ancillary out-offices.

“The hay barn is in pretty good order,” said Mr Ryan, “and the rest are in adequate condition.”

There are no entitlements coming with this holding but that will make little difference to the reasons that will draw potential purchasers – namely the quality of the land and the location.

“The access to the farm is good as well,” said Mr Ryan. “It’s roadside access with a good level of frontage.”

There have a been a good number of strong sales in this part of the world in recent years and months. It’s a part of the Golden Vale with a good deal of vibrant farming activity and progressive units in operation – all looking out for good land to expand their businesses.

There is also the proximity of good markets in the numerous market towns in the area in Cork and Limerick, as well as in the bigger settlements such as Limerick City – approximately 40km to the north.

The price guide in this case is €500,000. At just under €12,000 per acre, it’s a reasonable enough price for the land in question.

"Fundamentally, biomass is a big resource, but it just hasn't had the support to get it into the space it needs to."

Biomass – the ‘old technology’ that needs support to thrive here

