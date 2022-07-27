Cow and steer factory beef prices hit parity

There is a steadier feel to the trade for beef at the factories this week as the decline in the prices on offer has been stalled.

There has been relief for suppliers after a further drop of up to 10 cents/kg rumoured through the later days of last week did not materialise when the processors opened for business on Monday.

Quoted prices for steers have held at a base of 480 cents/kg. However, the processors are reported to be sticking more tightly to the quoted base when buying stock, resulting that deals above the official quotes are more difficult to secure this week.

Nevertheless, deals for the steers at a few cents extra, although in the minority, are being reported by suppliers.

It is a similar pattern for the heifers. They are quoted on a base of 490 cents/kg with large numbers and regular suppliers securing a base of 495 cents/kg and a few at up to 500 cents/kg.

The indications are that the markets for beef are continuing strong at both consumer and manufacturing levels and the processors have a requirement for intake at its present scale.

With demand and intake fairly closely balanced, they are exercising caution on their price cuts to guard against producers reacting by holding back on cattle to exert pressure on the processors.

On the face of the facts, it would appear that a further increase in supply last week would have given more strength to the processors, but the situation is that they want supply they can secure.

The supply last week came to 33,766 head, which was almost 1,000 head more than the same week last year. The steer supply, at 13,934 head fell marginally under 2021, while 8,779 heifers was slightly up on last year.

There were 7,826 cows, around 500 head higher than 2021 and there were nearly 500 more young bulls than last year, with intake of 2,598 head.

Another positive in the trade can be found in the market for cow beef. The price is holding firm at up to 480 cents/kg for R-grade cows.

It is interesting to see cow beef being priced on par with the prime steer beef, because traditionally that would not have happened.

The trade for young bulls is also continuing strong with the prices ranging 480-490 cents/kg for R grade.

The intake shows that summer grass-finished cattle are now moving to the factories in greater numbers with the finishers taking advantage of the current strong price to recover their input and leave some margin.

Forward stores purchased earlier in the year were expensive, and the increased cost of farm inputs has also been paid for this season at a scale never before experienced, with both putting a lot more weight on the returns to keep the business afloat.