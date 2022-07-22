Lamb prices back another 10-15 cents

The reprieve on the downward slide of the lamb prices was short-lived, and with the Islamic celebrations over, the prices at the factories have slipped further.

The quoted prices for the week are down by 10-15 cents/kg with most of the factories offering 670 cents/kg for the lambs this week.

Coming from a high earlier in the year, the scale of the downward slide is quite noticeable on the returns to producers, adding up to €24-€25/head since the beginning of June.

The processors complain that the markets have weakened with consumers reacting to the higher lamb prices by cutting back on their purchases.

The trade was variable at the live sales at the marts on Monday where the sales were on the small side.

There was a good trade at Corrin Mart where butcher's lambs sold for up to €137 over. There was a top call of €188 for a lot of two weighing 51kg. A pen of six weighing 51kg sold for €178 and a pen of eight weighing 48kg made €162, while a lot of eight weighing 51kg sold for €158.

The factory-type lambs sold for up to €96 over at Corrin.

The prices were back on last week's sale at Kilkenny Mart on Monday. Butcher's lambs sold for up to €108 over.

There was a leading price of €162 paid for a lot of 14 weighing 57kg, while 21 weighing 52kg sold for €160 and a pen of 24 weighing 56kg sold for €157. Eight weighing 51kg sold for €155 and a lot of ten weighing 50kg made €154.

The factory-type lambs sold for up to €98 over at Kilkenny.