Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

It looks like the weather will remain mostly dry for a while yet.

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 06:27
Brian Reidy

Monday, July 25 - Sunday, July 31

Grassland Management 

  • It looks like the weather will remain mostly dry for a while yet, so it is essential that you manage your grazing rotation to ensure you keep grass ahead of stock. We can only hope that the rain in the forecast for this weekend does actually fall.
  • Don’t stretch the rotation much beyond 25-26 days as quality will deteriorate rapidly after that. Increase supplementation, if necessary, to maintain a rotation length that still supplies quality grass to animals.
  • Keep fertiliser application up to date to take full advantage of the growth that moisture will bring.

Dairy 

  • Aim to keep intakes up by strip grazing heavier covers and allocating quality grass by night, where possible.
  • Many will need to supplement with maize, whole crop or quality bales to stretch grass and allow farm covers to improve.
  • Has dung consistency changed? Are cows' yields dropping much faster than in previous years? Have milk solids dropped?
  • Energy drives milk protein, fibre intake, and digestion drives Butter Fat production.
  • Keep a close eye on milk urea as this is an indicator that insufficient protein is being fed, both from the grass and any supplementation.

Sucklers

  • Sucklers with calves at foot should be a priority for grass allocation, followed by finishers, maiden heifers and weanlings.
  • Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with magnesium to prevent tetany using bucket licks or by adding to water.
  • Consider introducing creep meal to reduce grass demand and take some pressure off cows where grass is running out.

Autumn calvers

  • Keep vaccinations up to date.
  • Supply pre-calver minerals.

Youngstock 

  • Summer always brings challenges for weaned calves as they get used to grazing for their first season. Keep supplementing with concentrates to optimise growth, supply minerals and complement available grass.
  • If weaning has occurred in the suckler herd, watch for individual weanlings that may be stressed: Are they eating the meal being allocated? Are they grazing properly? Watch for any panting or leaving the group for long periods or lying down for long spells.

Farming
