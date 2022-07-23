Denis Lehane: The Government hot air balloon

I hear the government jet is in a bad way; up on blocks most of the time, with the bonnet open.

It's like an old banger of a tractor I used to have - only I got rid of it.

I imagine there is a lot of head scratching being done with regards to the fixing of the old crock.

A plane that spends most of its time on the ground, can hardly be called a plane at all.

Only for the fact that it has wings, sure you probably wouldn't know what it was.

The best thing the government could do would be to trade it in.

But with all the negative talk surrounding the thing, I doubt if it would make too much now on DoneDeal.

I heard it fly over the farm here a few months back.

I firmly believe it was the government jet for it was billowing out smoke like nobody's business. It frightened the life out of the cattle, sending a few over the boundary ditch.

It circled the farm a few times... presumably looking for a safe place to make an emergency landing.

But seeing as how every inch of this farm is covered either with a furze bush or an outcrop of rock, the pilot wisely decided against the move and eventually it laboured on over the horizon.

"That plane," says I to the cattle as it belched and backfired across the sky, "Must surely be the government jet - for only a minster would travel in such a heap of flying junk."

The best thing that could be done with the plane right now would be to give it a quick polish, put a set of new remoulds under it and sell it to someone like President Putin of Russia. Tell him, "'Tis a mighty yoke to go."

And once it's gone, and good riddance to it, I might add, would the government ever consider something in the line of a hot air balloon as an alternative?

I have it on great authority that the hot air balloon, provided it doesn't get a puncture, of course, is one hell of a terrific way to travel.

Made famous many years ago by Phileas Fogg and his manservant who used a balloon to great effect when venturing to circumnavigate the globe. Word has it they made it around the world in only eighty days.

I believe such a mode of transportation would be ideal for our energy-conscious leaders.

With the amount of hot air generated at Leinster House this week alone, the thing could even fuel itself.

No need to worry about traffic, no need to worry about airports, no need to worry about a damn thing.

Just up, up and away, to any part of the world.

Imagine the Taoiseach arriving in the ploughing fields of Laois next September by hot air balloon. It would be the talk of the place.

All we would need would be a patch of untilled ground in order for him to land with comfort.

The president could travel with him too in the wicker basket - there would be plenty of room for him and his dogs.

Tullamore Show too could be easily accessed by air.

Floating in to view the prime stock and floating out again once the judging was completed, and then onto Brussels or someplace to attend the ambassador's ball.

I'm telling you, with regards to the travelling, the world is your oyster with the hot air balloon.

I can see politicians the country over queuing up to use it, for they know more than most the value of hot air.