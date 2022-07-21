Government to invest €1.25m in farm safety through purchase of farm machinery simulators

The Government has announced €1.25m to be used for investment in farm safety through the purchase of 18 farm machinery simulators.

The machinery simulators are to be used in all agricultural and horticultural colleges across the country.

The simulators will be made available to all students studying at the colleges, as well as those students at universities and technological universities who use the college facilities for practical learning.

It has been identified that driver operation is a leading cause of incidents involving tractors and machinery, both globally and in Ireland. Therefore, the provision of enhanced training on agricultural machinery has been highlighted as an important tool to improve the safety of the agriculture sector.

Figures show that half of all fatal farm incidents involve tractors, farm vehicles and machinery.

Out of all occupations in the UK and Ireland, farming has been found to have the poorest safety record.

The farming industry accounted for approximately 42% of fatal workplace incidents between 2011 and 2020. However, only 6% of the working population is employed in the sector.

Data from the Teagasc National Farm Survey data revealed that each year there are around 700 farm vehicle and machinery incidents.

Speaking about the investment, Martin Heydon, Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety said: “These simulators will be a great asset in teaching students the key safety elements of operating farm machinery.

"The simulators will enable students to train in the operation of a range of machinery. These include tractors with different implements such as balers, mowers and tedders, and also forage harvesters, combines, and telescopic handlers, covering all the common machinery operations carried out on farms," he continued.

"I am confident that this investment in safety around machinery will yield dividends long into the future.”

Professor Frank O’Mara, Teagasc Director said: “Teagasc is delighted to obtain DAFM funding for state-of-the-art machinery simulators to enhance its training programmes in health and safety.

"This development is very much in line with our strategy to embed digitalisation in all our programmes. We acknowledge Minister Heydon’s particular interest and leadership of this project”.

Dr Anne-Marie Butler, Teagasc head of education, also welcomed the investment and stated that evidence exists that simulator training with young operators cuts accident levels.