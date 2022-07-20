Milk prices top 55 cent per litre for June

Irish milk prices have topped 55 cents per litre across the board this month, with Carbery, Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia and Dairygold all announcing rises for June’s milk.
Lakeland Dairies was the first off the grid, increasing its base price for June by three cents per litre.
It means the co-op will pay 55.1 cent per litre, inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.
On average, Lakeland said it expects to pay out 57.88 cent/litre.
Meanwhile, its Northern suppliers will see their milk price increase 2.5p/litre to 44p/litre – an average payment of 45.46p/litre for June milk, when adjustments for constituents and quality, and volume bonuses and zero cartage charges are taken into account.
All fixed milk price contracts will also receive an eight cent per litre supplementary payment (7p/litre for Northern Irish suppliers).
A spokesperson said: “The dairy markets continue to yield strong returns given limited milk supply growth from key dairy producing regions due mainly to seasonality and higher input costs.
“Inflationary pressures continue to impact at every level of the dairy supply chain from farming, through processing and food manufacturing and onwards into the market.
“Current market conditions will continue to provide good returns for the foreseeable future.” Glanbia Co-op increases milk payment by 3 cpl to 55.08 cpl for June Glanbia Co-op also announced an increase of three cents per litre on May’s price.
The Glanbia total price for June creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 59.73 cpl (including VAT). This includes the Sustainability Action Payment and Agri-Input Support Payment.
Glanbia Co-op Chairman John Murphy said: “European dairy commodity markets generally remain stable, with prices well above historic averages. Global milk flows remain flat which is helping to sustain commodity pricing at record levels."
Glanbia Co-op also began its six-month pilot of its new twice-monthly payment model this month, paying around €96m to milk suppliers 10 days early. The remaining balance will be paid to milk suppliers on Monday, 25 July.
A spokesperson confirmed that the increases were in response to the "continuing strength of dairy markets, as global supply remains muted".
However, internationally, prices have taken a bit of a recent knock.