Milk prices top 55 cent per litre for June

Irish milk prices have topped 55 cents per litre across the board this month, with Carbery, Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia and Dairygold all announcing rises for June’s milk.

Lakeland Dairies was the first off the grid, increasing its base price for June by three cents per litre.

It means the co-op will pay 55.1 cent per litre, inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

On average, Lakeland said it expects to pay out 57.88 cent/litre.

Meanwhile, its Northern suppliers will see their milk price increase 2.5p/litre to 44p/litre – an average payment of 45.46p/litre for June milk, when adjustments for constituents and quality, and volume bonuses and zero cartage charges are taken into account.

All fixed milk price contracts will also receive an eight cent per litre supplementary payment (7p/litre for Northern Irish suppliers).

A spokesperson said: “The dairy markets continue to yield strong returns given limited milk supply growth from key dairy producing regions due mainly to seasonality and higher input costs.

“Inflationary pressures continue to impact at every level of the dairy supply chain from farming, through processing and food manufacturing and onwards into the market.

“Current market conditions will continue to provide good returns for the foreseeable future.” Glanbia Co-op increases milk payment by 3 cpl to 55.08 cpl for June Glanbia Co-op also announced an increase of three cents per litre on May’s price.

The Glanbia total price for June creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 59.73 cpl (including VAT). This includes the Sustainability Action Payment and Agri-Input Support Payment.

Glanbia Co-op Chairman John Murphy said: “European dairy commodity markets generally remain stable, with prices well above historic averages. Global milk flows remain flat which is helping to sustain commodity pricing at record levels."

Glanbia Co-op also began its six-month pilot of its new twice-monthly payment model this month, paying around €96m to milk suppliers 10 days early. The remaining balance will be paid to milk suppliers on Monday, 25 July.

Dairygold announced an extra 2.5 cents per litre bringing it to 55.5 cents per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

It equates to an average June farm gate milk price of 60.3 cents per litre, based on average June milk solids.

A spokesperson said: “The increase in milk price reflects the continued strength in global milk markets and strong demand for dairy ingredients. The society recognises the significant increases in input costs to suppliers in the year and will continue to maximise the value of milk returns to address this challenge.”

Carbery also lifted by 2cpl for June. If replicated across the four West Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for June of 55cpl, inclusive of VAT and 0.5cpl Somatic Cell Count (SCC) bonus.

The board also agreed to offer an additional 2cpl for June to suppliers on fixed milk price contracts in addition to the one-off payment made in May of 5cpl to fixed milk suppliers, based on their annual volume.

A spokesperson confirmed that the increases were in response to the "continuing strength of dairy markets, as global supply remains muted".

Commodity markets

However, internationally, prices have taken a bit of a recent knock.

This week’s Dutch Dairy Auction saw prices fall across all five commodity groups. Whole milk powder saw the biggest drop, down by €200 a tonne – a total drop of €460 over the last month. By comparison, butter held strongest over the last four weeks, bobbing just above €7,000 a tonne — this week falling by €150 compared to the week before.

Whey powder was down €30 a tonne this week to €900. Skimmed milk powder for food fell €10 a tonne to €3,740, while skimmed milk powder for feed fell €50 to €3,700.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Global Dairy Trade auction also pulled back a further 5%. It’s the third fall successive drop in prices, coming on the back of a 4.1%, and 1.3% fall in the two previous auctions.

However, Dairy Industry Ireland director Conor Mulvihill explained markets remain “solid” in the short to medium term.

“With global milk supply is stagnant and even in decline, and EU milk supply is already down 828m litres on 2021 levels already,” he said. “Pressure on feed and fertiliser costs have also have had an impact on fat and protein levels of milk further reducing the availability of milk solids for processing into dairy commodities.

“The recent rapid and strong growth of dairy commodity categories such as cheese butter and powders have levelled off at record levels.”