New office can 'penalise the retailer' – but can’t guarantee farmers get a 'better price'

A new authority tasked with ensuring fairness in the agricultural and food supply chain will have the ability to “penalise” those deploying unfair trading practices — but it can’t guarantee that farmers will get a “better price” for the products they supply.

For the last number of weeks, the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine has undertaken pre-legislative scrutiny of Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue’s bill which proposes to establish a new authority, to be known as the Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain.

According to the minister, the office will perform a price and market analysis and reporting function to bring greater transparency.

Along with this, it will “engage proactively” with retailers, processors, wholesalers, farmers, fishers, and others on matters affecting fairness and transparency in the agri-food supply chain.

It will also act as the State’s designated Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Directive enforcement authority, responsible for ensuring that buyers in the agri-food supply chain do not employ unfair practices in their business-to-business relationship with their suppliers.

The UTP regulations protect weaker suppliers against unfair trading practices by stronger buyers.

The committee has heard the views of Mr McConalogue and farm organisations, among other industry players, on the new bill and office.

“The need for this legislation and this office has never been greater,” Mr McConalogue said.

“The events of the last few months alone have shown just how fragile our supply chains are.

“Now, more than ever, we need a new independent office that will be a leading voice in promoting and, crucially, enforcing the principles of fairness and transparency in the agricultural and food supply chain.

“This is an office that will have real teeth and will help protect our farm families and primary producers who are the bedrock of our rural communities.”

'As much power as possible'

At the meeting, Fianna Fáil senator Paul Daly commented that the office “can’t interfere” with the pricing structure.

“They can’t get the victim a better price — they can penalise the retailer who’s dealing with them unfairly, but they can’t influence price,” he said.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Daly said that he would like to see the authority having “as much power as possible when it comes to the UTPs”.

He added: “While I can see that farmers are price-takers, and they’re crying out for somebody to change that in their favour, the bill was never intended to do that and I don’t think you can legislate on price control.”

Responding to Mr Daly’s comments in the committee meeting, Mr McConalogue agreed that “you can’t set what happens in the market — all you can do is monitor and bring transparency to what is happening”.

“Obviously, we have a situation where 90% of the food we produce is exported, so the ultimate price we get for a lot of our produce is determined by what is happening on international markets,” the minister added.

With no plans to ban below-cost selling through the bill despite calls from farmers for such, Mr McConalogue told the committee: “If you intervene at retail-level, and make prescriptions as to how or what level goods can be sold for, that doesn’t necessarily change how retailers or how those higher up in the supply chain engage with primary producers in terms of the price that they get.

“I think what often people are referring to whenever we talk about below-cost selling is actually looking to achieve below-cost buying instead; so that basically whoever is doing the buying isn’t buying at a price off the primary producer which is less than what it would have cost them to produce it or less than would see them get a fair margin.

“There’s no real way you can intervene and set what price can be paid to farmers, or set a price for the market, that’s determined by markets, that’s determined mostly in our case as an exporting nation international markets and the prices that are available there.”

However, despite being described by the Government for several months as an ombudsman, Mr McConalogue reiterated that the office will now not be that of an ombudsman — and that “it became clear during the consultation process that the use of the word ombudsman wasn’t going to be suitable”.

“The key thing and what hasn’t changed here and what we’re seeking to strengthen in every way we can is the purpose of this office,” Mr McConalogue added.

Significant imbalance

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) stressed to the Oireachtas committee at a recent meeting that suppliers must have confidence that they will not face repercussions if they were to make a complaint to the office about a buyer.

“It will be essential to ensure that robust confidentiality measures are put in place,” Brian McHugh, CCPC member said in his opening statement.

Mr McHugh said that having an “adequate and robust enforcement framework” will be key to the effectiveness of the office, and the bill’s success.

“There may be a significant imbalance between the parties concerned in terms of bargaining power, expertise, resources, and information, therefore regulatory intervention will be necessary and appropriate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Arnold Dillon, director of Retail Ireland, the representative body for the retail sector in Ireland, said that retailers have done “extensive work to prepare” for the introduction of the new legislation.

He noted that in the context of rising inflation and increases in the cost of living, “robust competition throughout the food supply chain is vital in delivering value for money, choice, and quality to Irish consumers”.

“Working with partners across the supply chain, the retail sector has demonstrated its ability to do this over the last decade. It is crucial that nothing is done to undermine its ability to do the same over the course of the next ten years,” he said.

Mr Dillon added that Retail Ireland and its members “recognise and appreciate the need to ensure fairness and sustainability in the agri-food supply chain”.