2022 Grassland Farmer of the Year to include new organic category

John Maher, Teagasc Grass10 Programme; John O’Loughlin, Grassland Agro; Padraig Walshe, FBD Insurance and Chair of the Teagasc Grass10 committee; Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD; John Farrell, AIB; and Professor Frank O’Mara, Teagasc Director.

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 10:42
Rachel Martin

The Irish Grassland Farmer of the Year competition will include a new organic farming category this year, marking a first in the six years the competition has run.

The initiative, which recognises farmers who are achieving high levels of grass utilisation in a sustainable manner and boasts a total prize pot of €25,000, was officially launched this week in Johnstown Castle Estate by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Along with the overall Grassland Farmer of the Year award, there are seven different award categories:

  • Best dairy enterprise;
  • Best drystock enterprise;
  • Clover/Sustainable farming;
  • Innovation;
  • Difficult soils;
  • Young farmer (Under 30 years); and 
  • Organic farming.

The Grassland Farmer of the year competition is part of the Teagasc Grass10 Campaign which is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Teagasc, Allied Irish Bank, FBD insurance, Grassland Agro among others.

Speaking at the launch, Mr McConalogue said: “Ireland and Irish agriculture has such a unique and distinctive competitive advantage. We are truly world experts at the growing of grass in a sustainable manner. 

"The Grassland Famer of the year awards highlight the importance of grass in the sustainable production of milk and meat and recognises pioneering farmers who are achieving high levels of grass utilisation through excellence in grazing management, grass measurement and sward composition.

“The importance of grass utilisation has never been so evident in light of the current geopolitical climate which has led to a significant rise in the cost of feed and fertiliser.” 

Teagasc Director, Professor Frank O’Mara added: “Our ruminant-based livestock systems in Ireland are underpinned by growing and utilising as much grass as possible in the diets of our grazing livestock. 

"The Grass10 programme and the Grassland Farmer of the Year awards highlight what farmers are achieving in this regard.

"The opportunities to further improve the environmental sustainability of grass farms through the use of white and red clover are currently being demonstrated."

Farming
