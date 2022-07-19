‘Farm Safety Live’ showcase to return to this year's Tullamore Show

‘Farm Safety Live’ showcase to return to this year's Tullamore Show

Farm Safety Live at the Tullamore Show organisers Chelsey Cox McDonald, Tullamore Show; Chloe Williamson, FRS Network; Jane Marks, FRS Network; Ciaran Roche, FBD; Joe Molly, Tullamore Show; Peter Slattery, FRS Training; Pat Griffin, HSA; and Jim Dockery, FRS Network.

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 20:58

‘Farm Safety Live’ is set to make its return to this year's Tullamore Show 

Developed by FRS Training, HSA and FBD Insurance in conjunction with the Tullamore Show, the interactive farm safety demonstrations aim to get people thinking more about safety on the farm, giving them practical tips and actions to take home.

Taking place on Sunday, August 14, 2022, it will be officially opened by Minister Martin Heydon, Minister of State with special responsibility for farm safety, along with Minister Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, at 10:30am.

Pat Griffin, a senior inspector at the Health and Safety Authority, said: “Tractors, Quads and other farm vehicles are involved in the vast majority of farm fatalities.

“It’s appropriate that we will focus on farm vehicle safety in our demo area at Farm Safety Live. People and large farm vehicles are a potentially deadly mix.

“Every effort should be made to keep everyone particularly vulnerable people away from work activities involving tractors and large farm vehicles.

“A good handbrake on your tractor is critical, and I ask all farmers to pledge to ensure the handbrake is working and it is properly applied.” 

Peter Slattery from FRS Training added: “Demonstrations provide a proven way to influence people’s behaviours. Actively observing routine farm practices allows farm family members to stand back and see the devastating consequences of some common actions when things go wrong.

“Continuously highlighting the dangers is essential. Each year, a new generation is exposed to the risks on family farms.”

More in this section

Worker in latex gloves inspecting a red tomato Calls for producers' identities to be protected in complaints about retailers
First harvest of organic Irish spinach for McCormack's - and how it could help Ireland's carbon footprint First harvest of organic Irish spinach for McCormack's - and how it could help Ireland's carbon footprint
Farmer Checking Quality Of His Wheat Crop Plants. Legal advice: Can my tenant claim squatter's rights?
#Farming - Rural Life#Farming - Munster
<p>Mr McConalogue told the Dáil that "significantly higher costs" will be a feature across all sectors in 2022.</p>

Farmers ‘paying too much on income tax and USC’

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices