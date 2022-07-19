‘Farm Safety Live’ showcase to return to this year's Tullamore Show

‘Farm Safety Live’ is set to make its return to this year's Tullamore Show

Developed by FRS Training, HSA and FBD Insurance in conjunction with the Tullamore Show, the interactive farm safety demonstrations aim to get people thinking more about safety on the farm, giving them practical tips and actions to take home.

Taking place on Sunday, August 14, 2022, it will be officially opened by Minister Martin Heydon, Minister of State with special responsibility for farm safety, along with Minister Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, at 10:30am.

Pat Griffin, a senior inspector at the Health and Safety Authority, said: “Tractors, Quads and other farm vehicles are involved in the vast majority of farm fatalities.

“It’s appropriate that we will focus on farm vehicle safety in our demo area at Farm Safety Live. People and large farm vehicles are a potentially deadly mix.

“Every effort should be made to keep everyone particularly vulnerable people away from work activities involving tractors and large farm vehicles.

“A good handbrake on your tractor is critical, and I ask all farmers to pledge to ensure the handbrake is working and it is properly applied.”

Peter Slattery from FRS Training added: “Demonstrations provide a proven way to influence people’s behaviours. Actively observing routine farm practices allows farm family members to stand back and see the devastating consequences of some common actions when things go wrong.

“Continuously highlighting the dangers is essential. Each year, a new generation is exposed to the risks on family farms.”