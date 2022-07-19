Calls for producers' identities to be protected in complaints about retailers

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has called for stronger confidentiality protections for food suppliers who make official complaints about unfair trading.

Specifically, the CCPC wants action on the unauthorised disclosure of information that could cause someone to believe that a particular person has complained about a large retailer failing to comply with fair trading.

"Suppliers must have confidence they will not face repercussions if they were to make a complaint," said Brian McHugh of the CCPC, in a submission to the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine on the General Scheme of the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022 and the proposed role and functions of the Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-food Supply Chain.

The bill will give effect to ensuring fairness, equity, and transparency in the food chain, which Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue described as a "key" Programme for Government commitment.

The CCPC also welcomed the emphasis being placed on the Office engaging with stakeholders, and its empowerment to co-operate and consult with farmers, primary producers, and buyers of agricultural and food products. This will encourage suppliers to come forward and engage with the Office, on a confidential basis if required, allowing complaints to be brought to the attention of the new Office, said Mr McHugh.

Minister McConalogue has said the need for the legislation and the Office has never been greater, with events of the last few months alone showing how fragile supply chains are. He said the new Office will be a leading voice in promoting and enforcing fairness and transparency in the agricultural and food supply chain, protecting farm families and primary producers.

It will do this in several ways, including price and market analysis for greater transparency. It will provide regular published reports on price and market information.

The Office will be responsible for ensuring buyers in the agri-food supply chain do not employ unfair practices with suppliers. Authorised officers will have wide-ranging powers to investigate Unfair Trading Practices.

It will be overseen by a chief executive, who will report to a board appointed by the minister. The board is to consist of a chairperson and five ordinary members, two of whom will be primary producers.

The CCPC has welcomed the general scheme of the bill, as a basis on which relationships in the agri-food supply chain can be strengthened, and poor practices can be dealt with effectively.

"Complete anonymity is needed"

The Irish Farmers Association has also emphasised the importance of representative bodies, such as the IFA, being able to make complaints in complete anonymity to the new office.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said only the IFA represents all agri-sectors, including those most vulnerable sectors which deal directly with and are most reliant on retailers, such as fruit and vegetable growers, liquid milk producers, and pig and poultry farmers.

"The fear factor of making a formal complaint is a real barrier to suppliers making formal complaints," he said.

"Ensuring anonymity is fundamental to the success of this legislation."

Macra na Feirme President John Keane also called for a strengthening of the confidentiality measures contained within the bill, to protect primary producers/suppliers who come forward with complaints of suspected breaches of unfair trading legislation.

Macra na Feirme welcomed the legislation in general, but with some reservations that its remit does not extend far enough.

On complaints, ICMSA said there cannot be a situation whereby a farmer or primary producer does not have faith in the authority or feels that they will be discriminated against if they bring a case, or if there is a burdensome level of bureaucracy.

The ICMSA also says the new legislation should ban below-cost selling, and says it is important to clarify that this bill also will apply to suppliers of farm inputs.

With regard to independent dispute resolution, ICMSA said market power would disincentivise a smaller producer entering such a mechanism, for fear of future retaliation and, in addition, the potential costs associated with it.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association said the establishment of the new office to regulate and control fairness in the food chain is a positive step. However, it would need to be adequately resourced and have enough power through legislation.

"Politically, as the price of food increases, this office may become an easy target for the multiples in their determination to maintain the status quo, this must not happen, said the INHFA.

The Office should consider all input costs for farmers and other primary producers. including fixed costs and insurance, and should allow for a fair profit margin for food producers, said the INHFA.

Retail Ireland said its key concerns regarding the legislation include issues around sharing and management of market-sensitive data, in the context of the new Office's role in collection and publication of market information.

The retailers' organisation also suggested that at least one ordinary member of the board be from the retail sector, and that the voice of the consumer is represented, and there be at least one independent member.